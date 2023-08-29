Antiabortion activist who kept fetuses convicted of blocking clinic

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

An antiabortion activist who kept fetuses in a Capitol Hill home was convicted Tuesday of illegally blockading a reproductive health clinic in D.C. Lauren Handy was on trial with four others who were charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a 1994 law that prohibits threats to and obstruction of a person seeking reproductive health services or providers. A jury found Handy and all four of her co-defendants guilty on all counts.

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants — Handy, 29, of Alexandria, Va; John Hinshaw, 68 of Levittown, N.Y.; Heather Idoni, 58, of Linden, Mich.; William Goodman, 52, of New York; and Herb Geraghty, 27, of Pittsburgh — violated federal law when they allegedly used chains, bike locks and ropes to blockade the Washington Surgi-Clinic in 2020. The trial for a second group of defendants facing charges from the same blockade is scheduled to begin next week.

Prosecutors said Handy was the leader of the group who orchestrated the blockade and recruited participants for what was described in a Facebook post shown at trial as the first, large-scale antiabortion blockade in 25 years.

Handy, prosecutors said, used a fake name to book an appointment to determine the time abortions were performed at the clinic so she and others could arrive to prevent patients from entering.

“They planned their crime carefully, to take over that clinic, block access to reproductive services and interfere with others’ rights,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John Crabb said during his closing arguments last week. “The idea of deliberately breaking the law, to them, was sexy.”

Defense attorneys argued that at the most, their clients may have been trespassing. Each defendant argued they were not blocking anyone from accessing the clinic. Prosecutors played police body-camera video that showed Idoni standing next to an entrance to the clinic and telling the officer she would not move or let anyone in. On the witness stand, Idoni testified that no patients had tried to enter the clinic while she stood at the door. One security video showed a patient, climbing across a counter and through a receptionist window to get to the back of the clinic so she could have an abortion.

“There was never an attempt to obstruct. At one point, you saw Ms. Handy holding the door open for the patients,” Handy’s attorney, Martin A. Cannon, told the jury during his closing arguments. Cannon insisted Handy “never pushed or threatened anyone.” Cannon added, “Planning an event is not a conspiracy.”

The case gained additional notoriety when, the same day a federal indictment was announced against the defendants, D.C. police discovered five fetuses in a Capitol Hill rowhouse basement where Handy had been staying. The criminal trial, however, has nothing to do with the fetuses antiabortion activists say they collected from outside the same D.C. abortion clinic and authorities have not charged anyone in that matter.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.