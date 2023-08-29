Va. pediatrician faces third lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The mother of an infant has sued a Virginia pediatrician and his office, claiming the doctor sexually assaulted her while he examined her child earlier this year. The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in Loudoun County Circuit Court, is the third involving similar claims filed against 70-year-old Martin Forman of Reston Pediatrics in Lansdowne, Va. A jury last year had found Forman and the practice liable in a case involving a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents.

State police said they are investigating complaints against a Loudoun County pediatrician for “alleged inappropriate physical contact with juvenile females.” They declined to provide further details about the pediatrician. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) said state police have been investigating Forman for allegations dating back to 2017.

Advertisement

The county’s sheriff’s office said they had previously investigated complaints against Forman in 2017 and this year, but did not find enough evidence to charge him.

In an email, Coreen Silverman, a lawyer who represents Reston Pediatrics in the current case and has represented Forman in previous litigation, said in an email that since the lawsuits this year, Forman “has taken a leave of absence from practice and will focus on defending his name.” It was not clear who is representing Forman in the latest case.

“Dr. Forman did not do those acts. … These false allegations are about money,” Silverman said. “The first time anyone at the practice was informed of this alleged misconduct was the attorney’s letter demanding over a million dollars seeking a response within ten days of receipt of the letter or else.”

Advertisement

James P. Magner, who represents the plaintiffs in the current and previous lawsuits, said the mother of his first client from four years ago reported her incident to Reston Pediatrics. He said the two more recent clients did not “immediately” report theirs, though he did on their behalf.

“My letters to the practice on behalf of my several clients who had been harmed by Dr. Forman were and are indicative of my incredulity that they were still allowing this man to be alone with young females in the exam room” even after last year’s jury verdict, Magner said in an email. “Sadly, a money judgment is the only tool that we have in the civil courts to effect change, and clearly the first one was insufficient to change anything.”

The most recent suit was filed by a woman under the name “Jane Doe.” The suit said she took her infant to Reston Pediatrics in January and was given an appointment with Forman.

Advertisement

“Forman had the plaintiff hold her infant child against her chest,” the suit said. “Forman then spread his legs and straddled the plaintiff’s legs and began rubbing his penis against her while examining the child’s ears.”

The suit continued: “Forman took an unusually long time to examine the child’s ears and spent the entire time gyrating his hips and grinding his penis against the plaintiff.”

Reston Pediatrics was also named as a defendant in the suit, which sought $4.35 million in damages.

“Despite knowing that Forman was likely to harm young females, Reston Pediatrics continued to allow Forman to conduct examinations with young females alone in closed exam rooms,” according to the suit.

Forman’s license status with the Virginia Department of Health Professions is “current active,” according to the department’s website. In an email, Diane Powers, spokeswoman for the department, said that the regulatory board “cannot comment on a specific licensee, allegation nor can the Board confirm or deny receipt of a complaint or the existence of an investigation.”

Advertisement

Magner said he would advise Reston Pediatrics: “Never let this guy alone in a room with a patient.” Magner said his client declined to comment.

Share this article Share

Sexual assault allegations against Forman first surfaced in a previous lawsuit related to an alleged incident in 2017 where he “battered a teenage girl in her home under the guise of performing a medical examination,” according to the latest litigation.

In that lawsuit, involving a 15-year-old in 2017, Magner said in an email that the girl’s family had reported the incident to police and Reston Pediatrics, but they sought his help for litigation because “they were frustrated with no one taking any action.”

Court records show that Forman offered a different account of the incident: “The Defendant denies touching her breasts, but admits an examination — involving proper, consensual touching for medical purposes,” a court document said.

Advertisement

Last year, Forman and Reston Pediatrics were found liable in the 2017 incident and ordered to pay $1.3 million. Yet seven months after that verdict, the company “was still allowing Forman to conduct unsupervised examinations with young females,” the latest litigation said.

In May, meanwhile, Forman was hit by another lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe plaintiff who went to see him for a sports physical in February, when she was a high school senior.

During the exam, the suit said, Forman “felt the sides of her breasts while pretending to check the lymph nodes in her armpits.” Then, Forman “pretended to examine the plaintiff’s ears, nose and throat while rubbing his erect penis against her knee,” according to the suit. That action sought $8.7 million in damages, Magner said.

In an answer to the complaint filed to the court in June, Forman and Reston Pediatrics said “their agents, employees, and servants complied with the applicable standard of care.”

Advertisement

“Defendants deny that they are indebted to Plaintiff in any amount for any reason,” the answer to the complaint said.

The outcome of that case is still pending, and Forman has not faced any criminal charges.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michele Bowman told The Post that in 2017, the office investigated an alleged incident involving Forman and a juvenile, but the evidence found was insufficient to charge the doctor.

A second complaint involving Forman was received July 5, Bowman said in an email, and was “thoroughly investigated” by the department’s special victims unit. “The case was unfounded,” Bowman said.

Magner said the July 5 police complaint did not involve his clients.

In an email, Biberaj said her office decided not to prosecute Forman in 2017 based on information received from the Loudoun County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

“Anyone who has any information of any wrongdoing by Martin Forman or who has been aggrieved is encouraged to make a formal report with law enforcement,” she said, adding that state police are still investigating Forman.

Responding to an inquiry about Forman, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email, police are “currently investigating complaints about alleged inappropriate physical contact with juvenile females by a Loudoun County pediatrician.”

“In coordination with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, state police initiated an investigation in April 2023,” Geller said. “The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”