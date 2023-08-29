The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Bomb threat forces evacuation of National Zoo in Northwest D.C.

Updated August 29, 2023 at 12:34 p.m. EDT|Published August 29, 2023 at 12:27 p.m. EDT
People watch giant pandas eat an ice cake during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Smithsonian National Zoo’s Giant Panda program on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post)
Patrons and staff at the National Zoo in Northwest Washington were evacuated from the park Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was received, according to D.C. police.

The threat came in about 10:40 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. The zoo is located on Connecticut Avenue in Woodley Park, and is one of the city’s major attractions. It is home to giant pandas.

Police were going through the park, and as of 12:10 p.m. had not found anything suspicious, the police spokeswoman said.

Pamela Baker-Masson, a spokeswoman at the Zoo, confirmed the evacuation of visitors and staff and said that as of 12:30 p.m., the zoo was temporarily closed.

“All the animals are secure,” Baker-Masson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

