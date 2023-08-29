Bomb threat forces evacuation of National Zoo in Northwest D.C.

Patrons and staff at the National Zoo in Northwest Washington were evacuated from the park Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was received, according to D.C. police.
Police were going through the park, and as of 12:10 p.m. had not found anything suspicious, the police spokeswoman said.
Pamela Baker-Masson, a spokeswoman at the Zoo, confirmed the evacuation of visitors and staff and said that as of 12:30 p.m., the zoo was temporarily closed.
“All the animals are secure,” Baker-Masson said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.