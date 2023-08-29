Va. Gov. Youngkin calls lawmakers to Richmond to pass budget amendments

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has summoned the General Assembly to a special legislative session on Sept. 6 to take up long-delayed amendments to the state budget. Youngkin issued the call on Tuesday, just four days after budget negotiators from the House of Delegates and state Senate announced that they had finally reached agreement on the outlines of a budget deal.

The General Assembly adjourned Feb. 25 without passing adjustments to the state’s two-year spending plan. The Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate were at loggerheads over Youngkin’s demand for $1 billion in tax cuts on top of the $4 billion in tax cuts the legislature passed last year.

With all 140 seats in the legislature on the ballot and control of the General Assembly at stake this fall, and with Youngkin continuing to flirt with the possibility of a late entry into the presidential sweepstakes, political tension made the standoff especially difficult to resolve.

On-again, off-again negotiations dragged out through the summer. Because Virginia is in the middle of a two-year spending plan adopted last year, the stalemate didn’t interrupt state funding. But it left about $3.6 billion in extra revenue unaccounted-for, and made it particularly difficult for school systems around the state to adopt budgets for the fiscal year that began July 1 because they didn’t know how much extra funding to expect.

Democrats in the Senate — joined by one Republican — had passed a budget that eschewed the tax cuts in favor of more money for priorities such as raises for teachers and big increases in mental health services.

Republicans from the House eventually gave ground on some of Youngkin’s demands, abandoning his request for a cut in the corporate tax rate and a reduction in the top marginal tax rate for individuals and married couples.

But Democrats refused to go along with recurring tax cuts that would decrease state revenue for years. After the longest budget stalemate in some 50 years, both sides finally announced Friday that they had settled on a deal.

Negotiators released few details, but Youngkin acknowledged that he had given in to the idea of providing one-time tax rebates instead of recurring cuts. Individual taxpayers would get $200, with $400 for joint filers. In addition, the proposal would increase the standard deduction to $8,500 from $8,000 for single filers and to $17,000 from $16,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The deal also features a reinstatement of the sales tax holiday for back-to-school items — something all parties simply forgot to authorize this year — and greater spending increases for education and mental health.

Lawmakers will take up the components as amendments to the budget when they return to Richmond next week.