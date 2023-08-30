Witness intervenes in Capitol Hill carjacking attempt, police say

Listen 2 min Share

Perhaps so many carjackings have occurred in the Washington area lately that they have become routine, but an incident on Capitol Hill this week seemed unique in many ways, as a witness tried to intervene and one of the apparent carjackers approached him with a golf club. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The carjacking attempt occurred Monday afternoon on a residential street on the eastern edge of Capitol Hill, and in the few minutes before it ended, the intended victim and the witness got punched in the head.

But the carjackers ultimately fled without taking anything, based on a police report and video snippets seen on TV.

It was around 4:40 in the afternoon at 13th and C streets NE when the three carjackers tried to take a silver Toyota from its driver, according to the report. One tried to pull the victim from the driver’s side of the parked car. Two others approached from the passenger side.

Advertisement

But the driver resisted, according to the police report. He began to call for help, so one of the carjackers on the passenger side punched him in the face, again and again, the report said.

Share this article Share

A witness, according to the report, told police later that he “decided to intervene.” The carjacker who had been on the driver’s side punched the witness in the face. The witness responded with a kick, the report said.

Video showed what appeared to be a melee in the middle of the roadway. It also showed one of the two carjackers who had been on the passenger side grab an item from a car parked nearby.

The item was a golf club, according to the police report. From the video, it appears to be an iron, and the apparent carjacker walks toward the melee, carrying the club.

Then something — possibly the commotion, possibly the arrival of a third witness or perhaps both — brings the fight to an end, and the three assailants return to their vehicle. Their car is a black sedan that was apparently driven by a fourth person.

Advertisement

They drive away and, according to the police report, were last seen headed west in the 1200 block of C Street NE.

The police report makes no mention of injuries, but the driver had bruises and small cuts from being punched, according to Sgt. Andrew Creveling, a police spokesman.

Officially, Creveling said, the incident is being classified as an unarmed carjacking because the golf club was never used.