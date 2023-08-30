D.C.-area leaders urge more in-person work for federal workers

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Leaders from across the D.C. area urged federal agencies Wednesday to increase the time that federal government workers spend in-person at the office, as local governments struggle to revitalize downtowns that have been struck hard by pandemic shutdowns. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Most local governments have themselves settled on hybrid plans that call for their telework-eligible workers to be in-person two or three days per week.

“We have found that this strikes an appropriate balance and provides the best level of service for taxpayers,” the leaders said in a letter from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments to the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. “Being able to work together, troubleshoot problems, take on big ideas, and provide face-to-face service for our residents is achieved while still providing flexibility for our personnel to work from home.”

Clark Mercer, the council’s executive director, said the leaders of nearly two dozen local governments wanted to weigh in because the Biden administration has formally ended the coronavirus national emergency and instructed federal agencies to increase in-person work. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, stepping up pressure after similar guidance in April, wrote to Cabinet officials this month that he was looking to them “to aggressively execute this shift in September and October.”

Many federal agency headquarters remain vastly underused as federal workers stay home, according to the Government Accountability Office, Congress’s research arm, which in July released statistics showing them filled at just 25 percent capacity or less.

Mercer said in an interview that D.C.-area leaders have been “scratching their heads a little bit, because what the norm is for them and what the norm is for a lot of our folks in the private sector and in our state capitols is not the schedule that the federal government’s maintaining.”

The scarcity of in-person federal workers has big implications for the D.C. area’s economy and public transit systems. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority faces a $750 million budget deficit beginning next summer in part because rail ridership was halved during the move to telework.

The local leaders’ letter, which notes federal workers constitute the majority of riders on Metro, urges coordination as federal agencies bring their workers in more, to spread ridership across the workweek.

“If you come in once a week or you come in three days a week, we still have to run a Metro system in this region, and there’s a cost associated with that,” Mercer said.

The letter comes after D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has repeatedly urged the Biden administration to push more federal workers to come back to their offices or to potentially transfer those properties to the city. D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue signed the letter, as did officials from a wide variety of counties and cities, including Prince William, Fairfax and Arlington counties and Alexandria in Virginia and Prince George’s and Frederick counties, Rockville and Takoma Park in Maryland.

Unions representing federal employees have pushed to let eligible workers keep working largely from home.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll released in April found that the region’s federal workers are not eager to return in person, with 80 percent of remote-capable federal workers saying they would like to work from home most or all of the time, including 59 percent who say they prefer to be completely remote.