Local Crime & Public Safety

Student found with part of a ghost gun at Montgomery Blair High School

August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Montgomery Blair High School security staff discovered a 10th-grade student was in possession of one part of a ghost gun Tuesday, according to a letter to Blair High families from the principal.

It was not a complete operating firearm, Principal Renay Johnson wrote.

The student’s parents were contacted and the student was taken into custody by county police.

The Montgomery County Police Department didn’t immediately respond to questions Wednesday.

Ghost guns are firearms assembled from parts and sold in kits on the internet without background checks. The weapons contain no serial numbers. Teenagers represent many buyers of such homemade weapons.

Johnson wrote Tuesday that counselors and support staff at the magnet school would be available for students who may be unsettled by the incident.

“We kindly request your cooperation in discussing this matter with your child at home, emphasizing the importance of adhering to school rules and the serious nature of the incident,” Johnson wrote. “Please speak with your child about the seriousness of having any weapons or parts of weapons on school property. The behavior will not be tolerated.”

