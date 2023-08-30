Teen girl from D.C. arrested in Capitol Hill carjacking attempt

D.C. police arrested a 13-year-old girl from Northeast Washington on a carjacking charge for her role in an incident Monday on Capitol Hill in which an assailant brandished a golf club at a witness who tried to intervene, officials said Wednesday.
According to a police report, three carjackers tried to steal a parked silver Toyota with the driver inside, including one assailant who tried to pull the victim from behind the wheel. The driver resisted the attack and a witness later tried to intervene, police reported.
Fighting ensued involving the witness and at least one assailant. Another would-be attacker retrieved a golf club from their dark sedan and approached the witness, according to police.
The driver reported bruises and small cuts from being punched, police said.
The 13-year-old girl also was charged in other incidents, including two robberies Sunday and theft of a car Friday, the statement said.
The teen was charged along with four District teens who were arrested on a charge of assault with intent to rob and unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with a robbery attempt in the 700 block of 12th Street NE on Tuesday evening, police said.
Authorities did not name the teens and described them as a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, both of Northeast Washington, and a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old male of Southeast Washington, according to the statement.