Teen girl from D.C. arrested in Capitol Hill carjacking attempt

D.C. police arrested a 13-year-old girl from Northeast Washington on a carjacking charge for her role in an incident Monday on Capitol Hill in which an assailant brandished a golf club at a witness who tried to intervene, officials said Wednesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Authorities did not identify the teenager who was charged with unarmed carjacking in the Monday incident in the 300 block of 13th Street NE about 4:38 p.m. police said in a statement.

According to a police report, three carjackers tried to steal a parked silver Toyota with the driver inside, including one assailant who tried to pull the victim from behind the wheel. The driver resisted the attack and a witness later tried to intervene, police reported.

Fighting ensued involving the witness and at least one assailant. Another would-be attacker retrieved a golf club from their dark sedan and approached the witness, according to police.

The driver reported bruises and small cuts from being punched, police said.

The 13-year-old girl also was charged in other incidents, including two robberies Sunday and theft of a car Friday, the statement said.

The teen was charged along with four District teens who were arrested on a charge of assault with intent to rob and unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with a robbery attempt in the 700 block of 12th Street NE on Tuesday evening, police said.

Authorities did not name the teens and described them as a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male, both of Northeast Washington, and a 13-year-old female and a 16-year-old male of Southeast Washington, according to the statement.