Top scientist who is disabled accuses research funder of discrimination

In 2015, Vivian Cheung, a highly regarded medical researcher, began studying a sprawling Maryland family in which some members come down with a rare childhood form of Lou Gehrig’s disease. Cheung, who lives in Bethesda, Md., worked with the family at the National Institutes of Health, traveling back and forth to her lab at the University of Michigan, where she is tenured professor, to supervise her genetic research there.

In many ways, she said, it was a scientist’s dream — one funded with millions from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, an elite biomedical research and philanthropic organization in Chevy Chase, Md.

Then that same year, Cheung was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease herself — so rare, in fact, that it has yet to be named.

She suffered from extreme hypertension and began to lose her peripheral vision and balance. Eventually, she would also lose the funding for her project when, in 2018, HHMI decided not to renew her contract.

Cheung filed a lawsuit in 2020 asserting that, in terminating her funding, the institution had discriminated against her because she is disabled. According to Cheung’s complaint, HHMI at first refused to provide accommodations and then pressured her to leave.

“I think it was hard for them to imagine that someone with a disability could do outstanding work in science,” said Cheung, 56.

In a statement, the institute denied Cheung’s allegations of discrimination.

“HHMI believes strongly that science needs to be inclusive of scientists from all backgrounds and perspectives, including scientists with disabilities,” the statement reads. “… The record clearly supports our position that Dr. Cheung’s allegations have no merit. We are confident in the integrity of the process we use to review Investigators whose appointments are up for renewal.”

A Montgomery County Circuit Court earlier this month denied HHMI’s motion for a judge to rule on the case before the Dec. 4 trial, an action known as summary judgment. Mediation to attempt a resolution without a trial is scheduled to begin Thursday.

Cheung’s complaint highlights an issue in the sciences that has received far less public attention than the underrepresentation of female and minority members in the STEM fields. Many scientists with disabilities complain of inequitable treatment and high barriers to success.

Such discrimination “is extremely, extremely pervasive,” said Bonnielin Swenor, founder and director of the Johns Hopkins Disability Health Research Center, which promotes the inclusion of researchers with disabilities.

In 2020, Swenor published data she obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showing that the percentage of NIH-funded researchers with disabilities decreased from 1.9 percent in 2008 to 1.2 percent in 2018.

“That should tell you something,” said Swenor, who in 2021 served as co-chair on an NIH committee investigating how to foster inclusion for people with disabilities.

The National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency, estimated that in 2020 about 1 percent of its grant-funded researchers had disabilities. About 27 percent of U.S. adults have a disability.

The NSF data also showed that people with disabilities were the only group of underrepresented employees in the STEM workforce who did not increase on a percentage basis between 2011 and 2020. Their share remained at 3 percent.

While other sectors struggle in similar ways with discrimination against disabled people, STEM, with its reputation as a field for the best and brightest, has some unique obstacles, said Swenor, an epidemiologist who has a visual disability.

Most research labs are not designed to accommodate people with disabilities. Scientists are also evaluated “by a group of your peers determining if you are fit,” usually according to “ableist views,” Swenor said.

Particularly in biomedical research, where the prevention, treatment or eradication of disease is a priority, disabilities are often viewed as “a less-than-an-ideal state. They are not something to aspire to but something to avoid,” Swenor said.

There are signs of progress, however. The NIH committee Swenor co-chaired made recommendations to improve inclusion that have been endorsed by NIH leadership.

Last week, the agency followed through on one recommendation and announced a proposal to change its mission statement to remove “disability” in the phrase “to reduce illness and disability.” Swenor said the current language is considered ableist because it assumes that all disabilities must be treated or eradicated.

“They are taking it very seriously,” Swenor said.

The NSF also recently announced the allocation of $5 million in grants to fund projects aimed at reducing barriers to full inclusion of people with disabilities in STEM.

Swenor said she hopes that others involved in STEM funding and education will follow the government’s lead.

As one of the largest funders of biomedical research in the world, Howard Hughes Medical Institute is “integral to the STEM ecosystem,” she said. “They have a very big footprint.”

In 2008, Cheung was one of just 15 scientists selected nationally by HHMI for a highly competitive multimillion-dollar, multiyear research contract that was renewable. On its website, the institute describes these scientists, called investigators, as “‘trail blazers’ who tackle difficult research questions that may take years to answer.”

Cheung, a pediatric neurologist, had played a key role in groundbreaking research at the University of Pennsylvania in discovering differences between sequences of DNA and RNA, nucleic acids in cells that were once considered almost identical. The funding from HHMI allowed her to continue her RNA research, including her investigation of a family with a genetic mutation on a protein that affects the structure of RNA. Cheung soon discovered that family members suffered from a rare, slowly progressing childhood form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis known as ALS Type 4.

“As a pediatric neurologist, I quickly realized that this wasn’t just about a protein but about a disease,” and the possibility of discovering a treatment, Cheung said.

Around 2012, Cheung herself began exhibiting her first symptoms of a rare genetic disease. Her blood pressure climbed to dangerously high levels. Damage to her vessels decreased her peripheral vision and, after a related fall, she was unable to walk or stand without difficulty. She was hospitalized and used a wheelchair.

In her lawsuit, she said HHMI initially denied her request for accommodations — an extra assistant and the ability to work remotely in Bethesda to limit her travel between NIH and her lab in Michigan. HHMI wrote her a letter afterward threatening to terminate her contract if she did not return to work primarily in her lab at the University of Michigan, the suit states. After she engaged a lawyer, the institute allowed her to telecommute, according to the lawsuit.

The institute has denied these allegations in court filings.

Before Cheung’s scheduled review for her contract renewal, the science officer in charge of the review “spontaneously raised the issue of Dr. Cheung’s health,” according to the lawsuit, asking her “point blank about what her medical prognosis was and specifically asked about her vision.” He emphasized that she had “more health issues” than most investigators, the lawsuit states, and “strongly encouraged her to take the five-year phaseout available to her because of her medical condition,” which did not allow for renewal. Another HHMI official also raised the option of the five-year phaseout period “and suggested that doing it would be better given her health,” the lawsuit states. HHMI has denied these allegations.

In late 2018, Cheung delivered a presentation about her work before an advisory panel of 20 scientists that would provide a recommendation to HHMI about whether to renew her contract for seven years.

A few days later, HHMI notified Cheung that her contract would not be renewed.

In her lawsuit, Cheung asserts that the review panel of her scientific peers was “negatively influenced by negative assumptions and stereotypes about Dr. Cheung’s research.” Comments were made during its deliberations “indicating that doubts about Dr. Cheung’s continued ability to conduct research was discussed,” the lawsuit states. She said that HHMI up until that point had never indicted that her work was subpar. HHMI denied her allegations in court filings and in its statement.

“Each Investigator is assessed against a high standard that reflects our commitment to bold thinking and continued scientific breakthroughs over time,” the statement reads. “Twenty independent peer reviewers gave Dr. Cheung fourteen grades in the C range and six B- grades on HHMI’s A through C grading scale, reflecting a strong independent recommendation not to renew her appointment.”

Cheung’s lawsuit demands “full compensation” for “emotional distress and professional harm,” including the loss of funding for her lab and salary.

It also seeks “anti-discrimination measures,” to identify and eliminate HHMI’s “unlawful employment practices … as well as anti-discrimination training for Defendants and all of Defendants’ employees and agents.”

After her diagnosis in 2015, Cheung was able to tap her medical network to find a geneticist who recommended a specific biologic to treat her illness. Her symptoms have gradually improved, she said.

In 2022, she was a co-author on five papers. Earlier this year, she received a $2.3 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation to lay the groundwork for an international project to sequence all the RNA in human cells. She also noted in her lawsuit that she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine and to serve as president of the American Society of Clinical Investigation.

Since her disability, she has become more determined to help the Maryland family find treatment.

“For me, it’s taken on much more urgency, especially now that I have a treatment myself and understand how much that has changed my life,” Cheung said. “To see a patient and know that they don’t have a treatment is truly painful.”