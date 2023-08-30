Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio to be sentenced for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The former leader of the Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, accused of recruiting more than 200 followers to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and disrupt the peaceful transfer of American presidential power, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning along with one of his top deputies.

Federal prosecutors are seeking decades in prison for both men on their convictions of seditious conspiracy and five other counts, asking a judge appointed by former president Donald Trump to classify their crimes as terrorism to extend their sentences.

Three other members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with history of violence, face sentencing on Thursday and Friday.

Tarrio, 39, was convicted even though he wasn’t in D.C. on Jan. 6. He and many members of the group that he led for years visited the District twice in 2020 after Trump’s defeat, leading to Tarrio’s arrest that December after he burned a “Black Lives Matter” flag torn down from a D.C. church. He was banned from the city as a result. But prosecutors said he recruited people to join in a violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and messaged them “Don’t f---ing leave” as they led the storming of the building, which caused the electoral vote count to stop for about six hours.

The trial did not directly connect Tarrio or the Proud Boys to anyone in the Trump administration or its orbit who might have helped organize the uprising on behalf of the defeated president. But it did provide the clearest ground-level view of how rioters were motivated to launch physical attacks on police, to overrun multiple barricades, and to rampage through the Capitol with the Proud Boys at the front lines for much of it.

In a day-long hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in D.C. rejected efforts by multiple defendants to throw out the jury verdicts. Their claims that the riot was instigated by government informants or left-wing agitators were “speculative and fantastical,” he said, while accusations of government misconduct in the case were “meritless and not appropriate … as a matter of pure professionalism.”

Prosecutors are asking Kelly to sentence Tarrio to 33 years in prison and Ethan Nordean to 27 years. Those would surpass the current record for the longest Jan. 6 sentence, which was 18 years for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. The long sentences come from a government request that the Proud Boys defendants all be found liable for terrorism, adding roughly 15 years to their sentences, and also for obstruction of justice.

Their trial earlier this year featured video captured by participants, journalists, police body cameras, surveillance cameras and even one of the five defendants recording the Proud Boys’ assault on the Capitol. The footage began with their initial group of 200 marching away from Trump’s rally on the Ellipse at 10 a.m., long before Trump began speaking, followed by their confrontations with police at several barricades, and finally their entry into the Capitol at 2:11 p.m. after a new member, Dominic Pezzola, used a stolen police riot shield to smash a window on the Capitol’s West Terrace.

In addition, prosecutors unspooled numerous internal messages among members of the group showing the men planning their trip to D.C. and detailing their disgust — often expressed in vulgar terms — at what they wrongly believed was a stolen election. Some of those members had pleaded guilty before trial and testified against Tarrio and the others.

The group’s membership had been boosted by a seeming endorsement from Trump during a presidential debate with Biden in 2020, trial testimony showed. Prosecutors said Tarrio picked only the most trustworthy members to participate in messaging chats, planning and ultimately the march on the Capitol. Two members who were troubled by the violent nature of the planning discussions testified that they quit the Proud Boys before Jan. 6.

After a trial lasting several months, Tarrio and three of his top lieutenants were convicted in May of seditious conspiracy and five other felonies, including obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of federal property. Tarrio didn’t testify in his own defense, but his lawyers argued that he hadn’t planned an incursion of the Capitol.

“Being a leader in the Proud Boys organization is not the equivalent of being a leader and organizer of the events” of Jan. 6, defense attorneys Nayib Hassan and Sabino Jauregui wrote in a sentencing brief. “There is zero evidence to suggest Tarrio directed any participants to storm the U.S. Capitol building prior to or during the event. … In fact, Tarrio was not in contact with anyone during the event he is alleged to have led or organized.”

The jury didn’t agree that Tarrio was blameless. One juror told Vice News that the jury quickly came to a consensus that Tarrio, of Miami, Nordean, of Auburn, Wash., and fellow lieutenants Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia were all guilty of conspiracy and seditious conspiracy, and that they needed several more days simply to parse the role of all five defendants in each of the 10 counts.

“It was all the chatter. All the chats” on social media among the Proud Boys, juror Andre Mundell said. He added: “I think that was what it boiled down to. What they had to say prior to Jan. 6 and the fact that they wanted to do so much in secret.”

The fifth defendant, Pezzola, of Rochester, N.Y., was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but found guilty of assaulting federal officers, robbery of federal property and two counts of destroying federal property.

Nordean is scheduled to be sentenced later Wednesday. Biggs and Rehl are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, and Pezzola is to be sentenced Friday.

Judges have rejected terrorism enhancement requests in most Jan. 6 cases, but U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta did grant the enhancement in his Oath Keepers sentencings, then gave far shorter sentences than the government sought. Most D.C. judges, including Kelly, also have granted sentence extensions for obstruction of justice, over defense attorneys’ repeated arguments that Congress is not involved in justice, but some have rejected that request too.

The D.C. judges in the Jan. 6 cases have imposed less time for sentences than requested by prosecutors in about 80 percent of the more than 500 defendant sentencings through mid-June, a Washington Post database shows.

In one of their sentencing briefs, prosecutors Jason McCullough and Conor Mulroe wrote that the five Proud Boys defendants “plainly revealed before, during, and after the attack, they aimed to use their force and numbers to unlawfully keep their preferred candidate in power … The application of the terrorism adjustment to this crime captures the nature and seriousness of the defendants’ criminal agreement and the danger posed by their conduct on January 6.”