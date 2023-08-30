Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Elizabeth Daggett felt so skeptical that her son’s bus would show up on time for the first day of school that she took the morning off from work. By 6:40 a.m., just in case she was wrong, she made sure her 12-year-old son Henry, who attends a school for children and young adults with intellectual disabilities, was dressed and ready.

By 6:52, a.m., to her surprise, she watched a bus pull in front of the family’s D.C. home. In that moment, it seemed, her worry had been unwarranted.

By 7 a.m., the brief hope she held for an easy morning was gone. She watched that bus drive away, without her son on it.

As Daggett tells it, when she went outside to talk with the driver, she was told the bus didn’t have the hardware that connects to a harness her son needs to wear while riding the bus because he experiences seizures. She was told another bus would come later that morning.

“It’s just really, really frustrating,” Daggett said. She said that Henry is mostly nonverbal but that he loves taking the bus, and she could tell he was confused to see it leave without him. “He kept saying, ‘Hm hm, where bus go?’ For a good hour after the bus left, he was like, ‘Hm, hm, where’s the bus, where’s the bus?’ On repeat.”

Not knowing when the replacement bus might arrive, Daggett decided that when her husband returned with their car after taking their other children to school, she would drive Henry to his school, St. Coletta of Greater Washington. His school day is supposed to start at 8:30 a.m. They walked into the building at 9:15.

When students arrive late, parents are expected provide a reason for their tardiness on a sign-in sheet. As Daggett signed that paper, she noticed the word “bus” appeared more than once.

Bus issues on the first day of school aren’t unusual. They happen every year in communities across the country. But in D.C., parents of disabled students spent several months during the last school year pleading with the city to fix issues that were causing buses to arrive late or not at all, leaving families facing daily uncertainties that derailed the schedules of parents, students and educators.

D.C. is responsible for providing buses to transport students with disabilities to their schools, but the unpredictability of those buses has caused parents to miss work, students to miss school and educators who had already worked long days to stay longer. It has also caused children to arrive home late, sometimes soaked in urine.

City officials in the spring acknowledged the need for improvement. They pointed to a national bus driver shortage and staff call-outs as forcing them to make complex decisions about routes, and they said they put in place several measures to improve service. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s Division of Student Transportation held a hiring fair, launched an employee attendance incentive and created a website to list which routes were running late.

When school started Monday, families weren’t sure what to expect. But what some have experienced so far has not eased their worries. I spoke with several families who said more work is needed. They said that they have seen improvements when it comes to the number of routes being covered, but daily uncertainties remain because of late or unprepared buses and a lack of communication.

Andy McKinley said his son, a fourth-grader, attends a school about 15 blocks away from home. The 9-year-old is supposed to arrive home about 3:50 p.m. One day this week, his bus didn’t pull up until 4:50 p.m. During that time, McKinley said, his family didn’t receive a text or any form of communication telling them when they could expect the bus to arrive.

“They have a phone line you can call, but in the afternoon there are thousands of other parents all in the same boat calling,” McKinley said. It’s hard to get through to a person, and when you do, it’s hard to get specific information about your child, he said. He also acknowledged that his family is more fortunate than many. “My heart goes out to those parents who live on Capitol Hill and whose kids go to school in Rockville or Baltimore.”

I asked him what his hopes were for the rest of the school year. He said he hopes that he and other parents will get to focus on their work during the day, without worrying about when or whether their children’s buses will show up.

“Having a child with special needs, you are facing roadblocks in many parts of your life,” he said, “and it would be nice if this part of the school system worked as it should.”

Caitlin Givens, whose 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, said her family was forced during the last school year to extend the hours of a night nurse so they would have child care on those mornings the bus came late. She said that leaving late meant Penelope sometimes missed physical therapy at school, and that getting home late meant she sometimes was left sitting in her chair, without being adjusted, for hours.

This school year, Penelope is supposed to arrive home at 3:20 p.m. On the first day of school, she didn’t get home until after 5 p.m. The next day, she got home at 4:30.

“Resigned” is the word Givens used to describe how she was feeling that day. “We’ve been dealing with this for so long. We pretty much just expect it to not function well,” she said.

Givens said this school year she hopes to see better communication, with real-time information, from the city. Right now, messages might tell parents there is a delay, but they don’t tell them if that means the bus will come in an hour or two hours, she said. Parents have also noticed that the website created to keep them informed on the status of buses doesn’t always reflect reality. Givens said that when she checked her daughter’s route, it showed no delay.

We live during a time when we can tell how far our food delivery is from our house. These parents shouldn’t have to put Apple AirTags on their children to know when they might get home. The city can fix these communication issues, and they should do it sooner than later. Already, families have waited too long.

Daggett has written on social media about the issue for more than 140 school days. She notes the day each time she writes a post on the site now called X.

On Tuesday, Day 142, she wrote “wish all was great but drop off times are ridiculous — 1.5-2 hours after scheduled!”

On Wednesday, Day 143, she wrote that 5 routes were impacted: “Better than usual; we’ll see what families report.”

Daggett said she would rather not have to spend her time on social media, tagging council members and the mayor, asking them to address these issues.