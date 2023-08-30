Virginia announces meningococcal disease outbreak

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday announced an outbreak of meningococcal disease, including the rare but serious illnesses meningitis — an infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord — and the blood infection septicemia. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight There have been 27 cases in Virginia since June 2022, which is about three times the usual rate of disease, public health officials said. Five Virginians have died of complications of the bacterial infection, which has been reported in the eastern, central and southwest regions of the state.

Virginia officials have not identified a common risk factor among people who became ill with meningococcal disease, but most patients in the state are Black or African American adults between the ages of 30 and 60 years old and were not vaccinated.

“Thankfully, it is an uncommonly reported condition, but this trend is concerning enough that we wanted to raise awareness for clinicians, to have it on their radar a bit,” State Epidemiologist Laurie Forlano said in an interview Wednesday.

A vaccine against the disease has been routinely recommended for adolescents for years, but some people with certain risk factors or those who passed adolescence before the recommendation took effect may not be protected, she said.

“It is a good reminder for people to stay up to date on their vaccinations,” Forlano said.

Although the bacteria can be present without causing disease, she urged people to seek care immediately if they experience symptoms, which can first appear flu-like and may quickly become more severe. They include fever, chills, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to bright light, and possibly a rash.

White the outbreak continues, Virginia officials urge residents to avoid sharing personal items, such as vapes, lipsticks and toothbrushes; practice good hand hygiene; and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Virginia is not the only state that is experiencing an outbreak — Florida officials are responding to a serious outbreak of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men.