Just after 12 p.m., 7th District officers went to a hospital to investigate a report of a man seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police said Jamal Watson of Northeast Washington soon died of his injuries.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE, and Watson was taken to a hospital in a privately owned vehicle, police said. They have released no information about a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.