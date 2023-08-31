Four years in, Arlington still doesn’t need to pay Amazon HQ2 incentives

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Arlington County will not give Amazon any economic incentives for the fourth year in a row, the county's economic development office confirmed Wednesday evening, further delaying — and perhaps shrinking — its subsidies for the headquarters the company is setting up outside D.C.

Local officials had offered to pay the tech giant about $23 million in taxpayer dollars in 2018, part of an incentives package to win the new HQ2 campus. Since then, the company has cut the ribbon on a set of massive office towers in Crystal City and started moving in thousands of newly hired employees.

Amazon’s deal with Arlington, however, was negotiated with the expectation that having such a large tech company set up shop locally would also drive more people to stay nearby on business trips. That was expected to boost revenue for the county from a tax on hotel stays and short-term rentals.

Local officials promised to give the company a 15 percent cut of any increase. But the hotel tax revenue figures have not fully recovered from a sharp drop during the pandemic — even amid a return-to-office mandate from the company this spring. So no check has been written from the county to Amazon yet.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, and the newspaper’s interim CEO, Patty Stonesifer, sits on the company’s board.)

As was the case last year, the continued lack of incentive payments is a sign that Arlington’s deal was structured to account for even the most unexpected economic curveballs, economic-development experts said. But it also shows that the economic boost brought by Amazon headquarters is perhaps not what it was made out to be when the deal was struck five years ago.

Local elected officials have overwhelmingly praised the company’s impact on Arlington, and the company has stressed that it is starting to see increased travel to the region from employees and business partners. Its return-to-office mandate went into effect in May, covering only the last month of the most recent fiscal year.

Amazon has also surpassed targets laid out in its deal with the county to occupy a certain amount of office space, another gradually increasing requirement needed to qualify for subsidies from the county.

“We are excited about the progress we have made to-date, including the hiring of 8,000 employees now assigned to HQ2, and are only just beginning to see the economic and community benefits of our investments,” Holly Sullivan, the company’s vice president of worldwide economic development, said in a statement.

Yet in a hybrid-work world still crawling out of the pandemic, not even two 22-story office buildings and thousands of employees has been enough to move the needle on hotel tax revenue.

“They called this the Super Bowl of economic development and look at what it turned out to be,” said Nathan Jensen, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who researches economic development by local governments. “Fast forward: Amazon is still doing well, but even then, the world has changed."

Although Amazon is ahead of its HQ2 hiring schedule, it has laid off thousands of employees in other locations. Signaling a need for less office space, the company earlier this year indefinitely paused its plans to build a second set of buildings in Arlington. And its move to the towers that formally opened in June is expected to leave behind about 678,000 square feet of vacant space elsewhere in the area now dubbed “National Landing.”

Jensen said this is not quite what many local governments had pictured in 2018, when cities around North America competed to outbid each other for the prize of 50,000 jobs and billions of dollars in capital investments dangled by Amazon.

Take Arlington itself as an example. In the three fiscal years before the pandemic, the county’s hotel tax revenue — known officially as the “transient occupancy tax” — averaged about $26 million into county coffers annually. A 2019 county presentation on Amazon HQ2 projected a steady increase over the baseline — and as a result, a steady increase in subsidies to the company.

By fall 2024, the presentation projected, Arlington would receive $40 million in hotel tax revenue and give Amazon its cut of about $2.5 million in incentives. (The figures for 2023 are not spelled out in the slide show and appear to be just short of that.)

But from last July through June of this year, Arlington made $22.7 million from the hotel tax. That put it more than $2 million short of the baseline needed to trigger incentives to the company — and thus, meant no payments at all.

Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey (D) has cheered the company’s contributions to the area, including hefty investments in affordable housing, a commitment to unionized construction labor, and pedestrian, biking and public transit improvements in the surrounding neighborhood.

“This has been an extraordinary, multiyear relationship that serves as a world-renowned model of public-private collaboration,” he said in a speech during the ribbon-cutting ceremony in May.

That has yet to translate into a boost in people paying to stay overnight.

According to the real estate data firm CoStar, there were between 3.1 million and 3.2 million hotel nights sold in Arlington in each of the three years before the pandemic. After a sharp drop, that number has climbed back up to nearly 2.5 million in the most recent fiscal year.

Isabella Baptista, who runs an Airbnb in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood near HQ2, said she’s still waiting, too.

Since first renting out the space — a basement unit attached to her father-in-law’s house — she has had guests for internships, cherry blossom season, and ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery. But not for business with Amazon, which she hopes will allow her to avoid lowering her fees.

“I can’t really say what’s going to happen," she said. “To me, it just seems that it’s cooling down."

The local incentives offered by the county represent a relatively small chunk of the broader subsidies package floated for Amazon’s Arlington campus. State officials committed to paying the company up to $750 million, paid in installments as the tech giant created new jobs in Virginia.

The company declined to request any payments from the state during the first three years of the pandemic, citing coronavirus-related challenges. But it did submit an application earlier this year for nearly $153 million by September 2026. It is required to maintain those jobs to qualify for the payment.

Part of Amazon’s deal with Arlington is also supposed to reinvest any growth in real estate tax revenue in the neighborhood to fund transportation projects near HQ2. But just as with the hotel tax, the money only gets passed on if the revenue exceeds a certain baseline.