Two more teens arrested in Baltimore block party shooting, police say

Police have charged an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection with a shooting in July at an annual Baltimore block party and are working to identify more than six other shooters, officials said Thursday. The Baltimore Police Department is facing criticism after the July 2 incident at Brooklyn Homes, which left two dead and 28 injured and is thought to be the largest single shooting in the city's history. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with 15 of them younger than 17. The two who died were Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18.

Baltimore acting police commissioner Richard Worley told a news conference Thursday that there were “more than 10” shooters altogether — four of whom are now in custody.

Worley said Aaron Brown, 18, of Baltimore, and the 14-year-old boy, whom police did not identify, were both served with warrants Wednesday on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and multiple attempted first-degree murder charges.

Police said Brown had been arrested on Aug. 2 on unrelated attempted murder and gun charges. While he was incarcerated, detectives gathered enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Brown for involvement in the July 2 shooting, police said. He is facing 75 charges in the July 2 incident and is being held without bond, police said.

The 14-year-old was arrested at school Wednesday and is facing 18 charges. Asked at the news conference about the teen’s school, criminal record and whether he would be charged as an adult, Worley declined to give further information.

“This young man ruined his life by making this decision,” Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said at the news conference. “We shouldn’t be talking about a 14-year-old being involved in a mass shooting because they had a handgun and they don’t know how to resolve their conflicts.”

Earlier this month, police announced they had arrested and charged an 18-year-old with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and 41 other related charges. Shortly after the shooting, police also arrested a 17-year-old described as a “juvenile person of interest.” The juvenile faces weapons charges but was not charged with murder.

Worley said that despite the arrests, the investigation is not ending any time soon. It would be “over” when everyone who contributed to people being injured is apprehended, he said.

“We’ll tirelessly follow every piece of evidence,” Worley said. “Every tool in our tool belt will be used to identify and apprehend those responsible for this horrific and tragic incident.”

Worley said that because there were multiple shooters, it has been difficult to find those directly responsible for the deaths of Fagbemi and Gonzalez: “We have no ballistics evidence that could possibly direct us to them right this second, but that is continually being looked at.”

Scott, whose office on Wednesday released a 173-page after-action report on the shooting, said that healing from the trauma of the shooting begins with accountability for everyone.

“We will not rest until the Brooklyn community and the city of Baltimore gets the justice that we deserve,” Scott said.

Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.