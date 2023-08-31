The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two people killed and a third wounded in Md. barricade situation

Prince George’s County police said a suspected gunman was in custody.

August 31, 2023 at 11:54 p.m. EDT
Two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded in an incident where a suspected assailant barricaded himself inside a Fort Washington home for about five hours Thursday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

The incident unfolded in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Ct, where officers responded for the report of a shooting at about 5:45 p.m., police officials said. A standoff began as the man suspected of firing barricaded himself inside a single family home, which forced authorities to shut down the area and neighbors to shelter in place.

About 11 p.m., police announced they had taken the man into custody and two people were found dead, including a man inside the home and a woman at the scene.

A second man also was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, officials said. Police did not release that victim’s condition.

The suspected gunman was taken for medical evaluation, police said.

Police did not immediately release the names of the shooting victims or suspected gunman.

