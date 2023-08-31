Two people killed and a third wounded in Md. barricade situation

Two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded in an incident where a suspected assailant barricaded himself inside a Fort Washington home for about five hours Thursday evening, Prince George’s County police said.
About 11 p.m., police announced they had taken the man into custody and two people were found dead, including a man inside the home and a woman at the scene.
A second man also was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, officials said. Police did not release that victim’s condition.
The suspected gunman was taken for medical evaluation, police said.
Police did not immediately release the names of the shooting victims or suspected gunman.