Two people killed and a third wounded in Md. barricade situation

Two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded in an incident where a suspected assailant barricaded himself inside a Fort Washington home for about five hours Thursday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

The incident unfolded in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Ct, where officers responded for the report of a shooting at about 5:45 p.m., police officials said. A standoff began as the man suspected of firing barricaded himself inside a single family home, which forced authorities to shut down the area and neighbors to shelter in place.