The best New Haven-style pizza in the D.C. area

To craft a New Haven-style pizza — or apizza, as it is known in the Connecticut city of its birth — you need a thin, coal-fired, charred crust made from dough that has been fermented for longer than a traditional pie to ensure a chewy texture. Add to that plenty of tomato sauce, oregano, optional mozzarella and the ire of New Yorkers.
Created at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in 1925, this Neapolitan variant is a close relative of the New York-style pizza but tends to be drier and thinner than its southern cousin.
If you’re looking to scratch a particular culinary itch, visit these pizza parlors serving up New Haven-style in the D.C. area.
Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza
“What’s apizza?” you may ask. Properly pronounced ah-beetz, the affectionate term is slang for New Haven-style pizza. Refer to mozzarella as “mootz” if you want to immerse yourself further in the New Haven culture.
Pete’s serves up pizza, pasta and sandwiches in a casual setting. It even has the classic New Haven specialty: a white pizza with clams, garlic, oregano, olive oil and pecorino Romano cheese. This Friendship Heights establishment only sells traditional New Haven-style pizza (gluten-free option available), so look for your deep-dish fix elsewhere.
While the Arlington, Silver Spring and flagship Columbia Heights locations have shuttered their doors in recent years, the remaining location remains a neighborhood staple.
Pete’s New Haven Style Apizza, 4940 Wisconsin Ave. petesapizza.com. $9-$37.
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
This is the place that started it all. Okay, not this specific location: Westfield Montgomery Mall next to a Cheesecake Factory. And yet the spirit remains.
Frank Pepe’s is a powerhouse in the world of New Haven pizza, so its two area locations (including one in Alexandria) could not be left off this list.
Washington Post food critic Tim Carman wrote, of the Bethesda location, “All the hallmarks of a Pepe’s pie are there at the mall: the thin, blistered crust that’s crispier and chewier than the soft, 00-flour versions of Neapolitan pizza that the D.C. area has grown accustomed to; the sprinkles of blackened farina on the underside of the crust, as if your slice were dragged through the ash of an open hearth; the unmistakable interplay between the salty, crackerlike crust and the bubbles of bitter char that form around the edges; the sweet-tart flavors of freshly milled Italian plum tomatoes cooked in a 600-degree oven.”
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda, and 3232 Duke St., Alexandria. pepespizzeria.com. $10.75-$39.25
