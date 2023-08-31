The best New York-style pizza in the D.C. area

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The large, triangular slice shows up on a paper plate, an optional packet of crushed red pepper on the side. The crust is thin and crispy, with nicely charred bubbles, yet easily foldable. The cheese is creamy, not gloopy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Andy’s Pizza would seem, on the surface, to be an ideal New York-style slice. And yet Andy Brown, whose cheese pizza was named the best traditional pizza in the field at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas in 2021, knows that some people would turn up their noses at what’s coming out of Andy’s deck ovens.

“If you’re a ‘pizza man’ in New York, a slice is made with All Trumps flour and Grande cheese, and it’s baked at 550 degrees for 10 minutes,” Brown says. “And we’re not. We’re none of those things.” In fact, Brown says, “if you got out the textbook and looked for the definition, we would be somewhere between New York and Neapolitan.” Technicalities, perhaps, that would fly over the head of anyone who’s not a “pizza man.”

Nor does Andy’s always keep things simple: In addition to sausage and peppers or classic margherita, the slices waiting to be served up include a pepperoni pie finished with burrata and Mike’s Hot Honey, while the Diavolo is topped with spicy pepperoni, Calabrian chilies, fresh basil and whipped ricotta.

Andy’s Pizza was originally developed to be sold from a 700-square-foot shop, so the focus was on selling slices to be eaten somewhere else. Even as the number of locations has expanded — there are now six, including an outpost across the street from 9:30 Club and one sharing space with Atlas Brew Works at its Navy Yard brewery — Andy’s has maintained its low-key counter-service focus, and nurtured one of the area’s top craft beer programs, pairing pies with drafts and cans from top regional producers. It might not be a $2 slice from a hole in the wall in the West Village, but there’s a reason it’s one of the area’s go-to pizzas. Six area locations. eatandyspizza.com. Slices, $4-$5.50.

Other by-the-slice destinations

Slice & Pie, located in a tiny storefront at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue NW, offers a similarly classic, foldable slice, with perfectly charred pepperoni cups, thanks to Neapolitan pizza guru Giulio Adriani. (It also sells Detroit-style slices.) 2221 14th St. NW. sliceandpie.com. Slices, $4-$5.50.