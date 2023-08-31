The 20 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, Aug. 31
'80s Night at Death Punch Bar
Anyone going to clubs in D.C. in the ’90s, in the ’00s, or even the ’10s, probably indulged in the cheesy, good-time-guaranteed fun of the long-running ’80s Dance Party at Club Heaven/Heaven and Hell, where crowds donned Madonna-style dresses, Izod polos (collars popped, of course) and bachelorette sashes to dance to the best of Prince, Duran Duran and John Hughes soundtracks every Thursday night. The fun eventually came to an end, after short stays at Tropicalia and Songbyrd, but now the ’80s are back in Adams Morgan. Longtime host and DJ Neal Keller is organizing the new residency at Death Punch Bar, which, Keller points out, is “three doors down from where it originally began.” Wear your most comfortable (retro) dancing shoes. 9 p.m. Free.
‘Avengers Assembled’ at the Martin Luther King Jr. Central Library
If you want to know anything about superheroes, from the definitive ranking of movie Batmen to explainers about the MCU’s post-credits scenes, our colleague David Betancourt is the man to turn to. His new book, ‘The Avengers Assembled: The Origin of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” is a researched biography of the Avengers, Marvel’s multifaceted superhero team, tracing characters’ origins and the team’s shifting lineups. Betancourt discusses the book, and his career writing and writing about comics, in conversation with Post journalist Helena Andrews-Dyer at the Martin Luther King Jr. Central Library. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free; registration required.
Friday, Sept. 1
DC JazzFest
DC JazzFest opened Wednesday and continues with a full weekend of programming across town. On Friday, the Anacostia Jazz Hop features a handful of free performances throughout the neighborhood, while the Grammy-winning Gregory Porter brings his gospel-fueled baritone to the Anthem and bassist Jonathan Michel leads Orrin Evans’s Imani Records Jam Session at Union Stage. The festival culminates with two days of music at the Wharf, headlined by Samara Joy, a preternaturally gifted vocalist who has drawn comparisons to legendary figures Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, and free music on two other stages. Through Sunday at multiple locations. dcjazzfest.org. Free to $600.
Great Country Farms Fall Apple Harvest
Before you know it, it will be time to pack the kids into the car and head out to a pumpkin patch. But first, it’s apple picking season. The annual Fall Apple Harvest gets underway at Bluemont’s Great Country Farms this weekend, where visitors take wagon rides to the orchard to pick their own apples. (Apples are sold by the pound and are not included in the admission price.) The farm also offers cider-pressing demonstrations and cider doughnuts from the on-site bakery. Beyond apples, there’s a 1.5-acre corn maze, pig races, live music, a play area with jumping pillows, huge slides and rope swings, and farm animals to feed. Plan ahead: Some events, such as apple pressing and live music, are only on weekends. Through Sept. 30. $12-$16. Free for children ages 2 and under. Reservations suggested.
Final outdoor movies at the Kennedy Center and Congressional Cemetery
Summer may not technically end until the fall equinox on Sept. 23, but things really begin to wind down this weekend. Friday, for example, brings the end of two of our favorite outdoor movie series. The Kennedy Center’s Extraordinary Cinema, which projects films onto the large video wall at its Reach expansion, finishes on a local note with “Washington Jazz and Art Institute: In Their Own Words,” a documentary about the Washington Jazz Arts Institute, founded by musicians Esther Williams and Davey Yarborough to educate and mentor young jazz musicians. (Film begins around 7:30 p.m. Free.) Congressional Cemetery’s monthly Cinematery, which has been showing Tim Burton films among the tombstones this summer, winds up with “Dark Shadows,” the 2012 dark vampire comedy starring Johnny Depp. Bring a picnic blanket and bug spray. Gates open at 6:30 — get there early for the best views. Alcohol is available for sale, and popcorn is free. (Film begins at sunset. $5-$10.)
Super Art Fight: Back in Black at the Black Cat
A few years ago, The Post described this live artist-vs-artist contest as “an amalgam of Pictionary and a WWE wrestling match with a heavy dose of improv comedy.” Costumed artists take the stage armed with markers and face off on a 6-foot-high, 12-foot-long canvas. Make no mistake: These are talented, witty illustrators, who make audiences laugh while also impressing with their drawings. This is Super Art Fight’s first time back at the Black Cat since 2019. 8 p.m. $20.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Local Theatre Festival at the Kennedy Center
Working thespians and theater lovers alike can take advantage of the Kennedy Center’s first Local Theatre Festival at the Reach. Local artists and companies that have previously been part of the Reach’s residency programs, including Taffety Punk, Theatre Prometheus and Teatro La Bolsa, offer readings and performances of works in progress, while theater pros offer free workshops in subjects including improv, stage fighting and puppetry. Everything is free, but registration is required for workshops, though some walk-ups will be allowed to participate. 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free.
Washington Chinese Culture Festival
Pennsylvania Avenue NW is filled with dragon and lion dancers, kung fu demonstrations, acrobats and music and dance performances during this annual festival. Learn about tea ceremonies, watch artists demonstrate painting and calligraphy techniques, try on traditional costumes and, of course, discover (and purchase) a variety of Chinese cuisine. The festival, which also includes craft vendors, closes Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.
Sunday, Sept. 3
National Symphony Orchestra Labor Day Concert
After helping usher in summer during the National Memorial Day Concert and providing the soundtrack to the fireworks on Independence Day, the National Symphony Orchestra returns to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the last big concert of the season. The NSO’s traditional Labor Day Concert, which features Grammy-winning classical guitar virtuoso Sharon Isbin, mixes classical (Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5), jazz (Duke Ellington’s “Gift of the Magi” from “Three Black Kings”), popular (John Williams’s “Raiders March” from “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) and patriotic (the Armed Forces Medley). No tickets are required, but attendees do have to pass through security checkpoints. It’s smart to bring a picnic and water, but leave the glass bottles, alcohol and pets at home. 8 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. Free.
Beer2K charity run at DC Brau
Making a beer run at DC Brau on Labor Day weekend is less of a “Smokey and the Bandit”-style caper than a chance to spend Sunday afternoon raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Teams of one, two or four runners will compete in various challenges while covering two kilometers in DC Brau’s parking lot. Teams are encouraged to come in costume. The $25 entry fee includes four beers during the races and one at a post-race party. 2 to 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation for spectators.
Porktoberfest at Old Ox Brewing
Hankering for a Labor Day cookout but don’t have a grill or a backyard? Let Ashburn’s Old Ox Brewery do the work for you. The annual Porktoberfest is a pig roast timed to celebrate the release of its seasonal Oxtoberfest beer, featuring pulled-pork sandwiches, bratwurst, ribs and a ham-and-pork belly Cubano sandwich, among other treats. Beyond the piggy treats, there’s live music from J.P. Jones and Felix Pickles, and three rounds of stein-lifting contests. Noon to 7 p.m. Free.
Pizzas for a Purpose at Quincy Hall
How many slices of an 18-inch cheese pizza could you eat in 10 minutes? How many would you eat if an entire football season of free pizza was on the line? That’s what’s on the line at Quincy Hall’s pizza-eating competition: a free large pie every week while watching NFL games at the Ballston bar. All money raised from the event, including raffle sales, benefits the nonprofit Arlington Food Assistance Center. If you’d rather watch than chow down, selected beers are at happy hour prices all day. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $20 for competitors; free for spectators.
Flashy Labor Day Weekend at Flash
If it’s a long holiday weekend, you know there’s going to be a late-night dance party at Flash. DJs TWiN and Sean Morris spin house and techno until 5 a.m. — the bar is open until 4 — while DC9 owner and regular DJ Bill Spieler provides the soundtrack on the rooftop. 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. $30-$40.
Monday, Sept. 4
National Gallery Nights ticket lottery opens
The National Gallery of Art is once again staying open late on certain Thursdays this fall, as the museum brings its activity-packed National Gallery Nights back to the East Building. There’s one major change: Previously, anyone who wanted to attend had to visit the National Gallery’s website a week before the event and frantically refresh their screens until a registration link went live, and hope they could submit their information in the few minutes before the free passes were all claimed. For the fall season, organizers are switching to a lottery system, similar to the one used for the Jazz in the Garden concert series. Those interested in attending on Sept. 14 can register their interest any time between Monday morning and Thursday afternoon. Successful applicants will hear from the National Gallery on Friday.
What can the winners look forward to? A “Block Party” celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop kicks things off, with a soundtrack from DJ Bizzy and DJ Little Bacon Bear, performances by the Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, pop-up gallery talks and hands-on art-making activities, as well as the opportunity to buy snacks, gelato, and adult beverages. This year, National Gallery Nights will take to the streets too: Outdoor programming for September includes live mural-making from artist collective Chalk R! to and beatboxing from street dancers the Missing Element on the museum’s Fourth Street Plaza. If you don’t win the lottery, be aware that activities happening outside do not require registration, and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lottery opens Monday at 10 a.m., and closes Thursday at noon. National Gallery Nights is Sept. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Electric Coney Second Annual Labor Day 0.5K
If you believe Google Maps, the distance from Electric Cool-Aid to Ivy and Coney is 0.2 miles and should take 5 minutes to walk. But the two Shaw bars are teaming up for their second “Labor Day 0.5K” race — a less-than-strenuous competition created “for slackers, has-beens and underachievers.” With over 300 participants, the initial event last year was so popular that walk-ups couldn’t participate. This year, the race is divided into three heats: The Elite group (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the Amateurs (2 to 4 p.m.) and the Slackers (4 to 6 p.m.). Tickets come with a race bib, an Ivy and Coney hot dog, three drinks and an after-party at Electric Cool-Aid, in case you want to traverse the route a second time. Goofy costumes and shots of Malort are encouraged. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $40.
Fairfax City Restaurant Week
Fairfax’s week of discounted, prix fixe menus follows restaurant weeks in D.C., Alexandria and Arlington, giving the city its own spotlight. More than 30 restaurants are participating, with three-course dinner specials for $40, or $25 multicourse lunches. Some spots also offer a $10 deal on drinks. Newly participating restaurants include Mackenzie’s, Ned’s New England Deck and Old Dominion Pizza Company. Through Sept. 10. $10-$45.
Fairfax Labor Day Car Show
Antiques, classics, steel rods and muscle cars are on display at Fire Station 3, courtesy of the City of Fairfax and the Clifton Lions Club. The show raises money for local nonprofits Life with Cancer and the Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
NextNow Fest at the Clarice
In 2014, to mark its rebranding to “The Clarice,” the University of Maryland’s Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center inaugurated the NextNow Fest, a four-day festival encompassing music, dance, theater and interactive art experiences. A decade later, NextNow Fest runs for 10 days, and includes events both on and off campus. Look for dance showcases choreographed and performed by students; a comedy night at the Hall food hall in College Park; a 72-hour composition challenge; concerts in the Clarice’s courtyard; multiple exhibitions, including one with vintage theater and music posters from the university’s collections; and pop-up markets. Through Sept. 14. Free; registration required for some events.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Isabelle Olivier at the French Embassy
In 2019, French harpist and jazz musician Isabelle Olivier found a new artistic interest: cinema, and all the women pioneers who were missing from its dominant narrative. As a tribute, she composed a program based on and dedicated to those trailblazers, including Guy-Blanché, Mabel Normand and Grace Cunard, which will be performed at the embassy. Note that attendees must register a ticket in their name and a government-issued ID for entry. $15 for students; $25 for general admission. 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Jeff Rosenstock at 9:30 Club
After fronting bands for years, Jeff Rosenstock has continued his prolific, DIY tendencies as a solo artist, penning verbose and vulnerable songs drawn from the hook-driven pop-punk, ska and emo of his youth. He says new album “HELLMODE” “feels like the chaos of being alive right now,” and on not-quite-title track “HEALMODE” he’s able to focus on the simplicity of love even in a climate-changed California. 7 p.m. $25.