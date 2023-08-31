The 20 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Monday, Sept. 4

National Gallery Nights ticket lottery opens

The National Gallery of Art is once again staying open late on certain Thursdays this fall, as the museum brings its activity-packed National Gallery Nights back to the East Building. There’s one major change: Previously, anyone who wanted to attend had to visit the National Gallery’s website a week before the event and frantically refresh their screens until a registration link went live, and hope they could submit their information in the few minutes before the free passes were all claimed. For the fall season, organizers are switching to a lottery system, similar to the one used for the Jazz in the Garden concert series. Those interested in attending on Sept. 14 can register their interest any time between Monday morning and Thursday afternoon. Successful applicants will hear from the National Gallery on Friday.

What can the winners look forward to? A “Block Party” celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop kicks things off, with a soundtrack from DJ Bizzy and DJ Little Bacon Bear, performances by the Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, pop-up gallery talks and hands-on art-making activities, as well as the opportunity to buy snacks, gelato, and adult beverages. This year, National Gallery Nights will take to the streets too: Outdoor programming for September includes live mural-making from artist collective Chalk R! to and beatboxing from street dancers the Missing Element on the museum’s Fourth Street Plaza. If you don’t win the lottery, be aware that activities happening outside do not require registration, and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lottery opens Monday at 10 a.m., and closes Thursday at noon. National Gallery Nights is Sept. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Electric Coney Second Annual Labor Day 0.5K

If you believe Google Maps, the distance from Electric Cool-Aid to Ivy and Coney is 0.2 miles and should take 5 minutes to walk. But the two Shaw bars are teaming up for their second “Labor Day 0.5K” race — a less-than-strenuous competition created “for slackers, has-beens and underachievers.” With over 300 participants, the initial event last year was so popular that walk-ups couldn’t participate. This year, the race is divided into three heats: The Elite group (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the Amateurs (2 to 4 p.m.) and the Slackers (4 to 6 p.m.). Tickets come with a race bib, an Ivy and Coney hot dog, three drinks and an after-party at Electric Cool-Aid, in case you want to traverse the route a second time. Goofy costumes and shots of Malort are encouraged. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $40.

Fairfax City Restaurant Week

Fairfax’s week of discounted, prix fixe menus follows restaurant weeks in D.C., Alexandria and Arlington, giving the city its own spotlight. More than 30 restaurants are participating, with three-course dinner specials for $40, or $25 multicourse lunches. Some spots also offer a $10 deal on drinks. Newly participating restaurants include Mackenzie’s, Ned’s New England Deck and Old Dominion Pizza Company. Through Sept. 10. $10-$45.

Fairfax Labor Day Car Show

Antiques, classics, steel rods and muscle cars are on display at Fire Station 3, courtesy of the City of Fairfax and the Clifton Lions Club. The show raises money for local nonprofits Life with Cancer and the Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.