Signaling new posture, prosecutors to charge teen as adult in D.C. robberies

Listen 3 min Share

A 16-year-old who was arrested Friday in connection with a string of armed carjackings and robberies in D.C. will now be charged as an adult, a local prosecutor said Thursday, as the U.S. attorney’s office appeared to make good on its vow to consider bringing more such juvenile cases to adult court.

At a regularly scheduled hearing in the teen’s juvenile case, Jeanine Howard, a prosecutor with the city’s Office of the Attorney General, told Judge Robert A. Salerno that prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office had decided to prosecute the teen under a law that effectively allows prosecutors to charge 16-and 17-year-olds as adults for certain crimes.

A day earlier, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves announced at an unrelated news conference that he had instructed prosecutors in his office to “strongly consider” charging 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in cases in which they were accused of multiple robberies. Graves said “sprees and patterns are not impetuous crimes of a juvenile who temporarily lost control.”

Advertisement

Juveniles are rarely tried as adults in the District, though it is not unheard of. Graves’s office similarly charged a 17-year-old as an adult in May with two armed carjackings and related counts.

But the increase in violent crimes in which youths are either the victim or the suspect has forced city officials to think differently. The council recently passed emergency public safety legislation that would expand pretrial detention for juveniles accused of certain crimes. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser had proposed a law that would have gone even further, and she recently announced the city would do targeted enforcement of its juvenile curfew in certain areas.

At the time of the 16-year-old’s arrest last week, D.C. police alleged that the suspect was involved in three carjackings in a two-hour span last Wednesday, then a kidnapping and seven robberies within a seven-hour span.

Advertisement

The decision to move the teen’s case from juvenile to adult court seemed to come as a surprise to the teen’s attorney and the judge.

“This is the first I’m hearing of this, your honor,” the teen’s attorney, Felisha Hardy, told the judge during the brief hearing in D.C. Superior Court’s Family Division.

Salerno inquired about the teen’s other 10 cases — including one that the judge said had three co-defendants — that were on his docket. Howard said those cases would also be going to federal prosecutors.

The Washington Post generally does not name those charged with crimes as juveniles and was allowed to attend the hearing Thursday on condition that the youth’s identity not be revealed. The youth has not yet been formally charged as an adult.

Howard said the teen, who was currently being held at D.C.’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, would probably be charged as early as Friday or the weekend. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment on pending cases.