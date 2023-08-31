Owners of pets killed in flood at doggy day care grill D.C. mayor

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told families whose dogs were killed in a flood at a doggy day care in Northeast Washington that she is considering removing the certificate of occupancy for the space, according to those who attended a private meeting where she fielded questions about the city’s response to the tragedy.

The owners of some of the 10 dogs killed in the flood at District Dogs on Rhode Island Avenue NE piled into the mayor’s office Thursday for the meeting, and not all were satisfied with her response. Of particular concern, they said, was that Bowser seemed to play down the botched response to 911 calls about the incident.

“She described our case as an anomaly,” said Colleen Costello, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Northeast whose shepherd mix, Maple, died in the flood. “She did not seem to understand that we are not the exception. We are the rule.”

The meeting — which was also attended by Lindsey Parker, Bowser’s chief of staff; and City Administrator Kevin Donahue — came after dog owners and others had blasted D.C. about the lack of transparency surrounding the incident. It was closed to reporters, though dog owners who attended later detailed what happened. A Bowser spokeswoman declined to comment.

About a year before the Aug. 14 flood, the same doggy day care had similarly found itself underwater amid heavy rain, though city officials assured the business it could operate safely with some improvements, which it made.

This time, first responders took 23 minutes to get to the day care as it filled with water, while 30 dogs and seven people were inside.

Two people separately called 911 and described water pouring into the facility. But radio transmissions show that two separate dispatchers did not relay that information to firefighters in the field, instead referring to the situation as a “water leak.” It was not until District Dogs staff trapped inside the business called 911 that firefighters in the field were notified about the severity of the flood.

“I am very pessimistic about [the city’s Office of Unified Communications],” said Paul Bonomo, who lost his dog, Pepper. “She talked about reducing call volumes, but they didn’t give us their plan.”

D.C. officials previously acknowledged that dispatchers could have conveyed more urgency to emergency responders about the flooding, as the city released three 911 call transcripts that showed call-takers were told that people and dogs inside the facility were in danger. But city agencies would not provide copies of the notes from the 911 call-takers to the dispatchers, which could show whether call-takers accurately noted dangers associated with the flood. On Thursday, a spokesperson with the mayor’s office said the city would not release those documents.

According to Costello, Bowser said at the meeting that a call-taker who handled the 911 calls didn’t recognize that the doggy day care sat on a stretch of Rhode Island Avenue prone to flooding. D.C. Water has previously said the area had been susceptible to flooding since the 1800s. Costello said that while that knowledge might have been helpful, it wasn’t essential to understanding that people and animals were in danger.

“I believe the callers made the nature of the emergency very clear. They said walls collapsed, people and animals were trapped,” she said, later adding, “I don’t know if you needed any more context than that.”

Jocelyn Lobos-Segura, whose dog Mona died, said Bowser added that even if first responders did everything right, it was possible the dogs still could have perished.

“It’s true, I guess, but that wasn’t our point,” she said.

Owners said they also asked Bowser why city officials permitted the doggy day care to operate on the ground floor of the high-rise building at 680 Rhode Island Ave. NE, since the area was known to flood. Bowser, they said, revealed she was considering restricting who could operate a business there by removing the certificate of occupancy. The District Dogs business owner already has said he won’t reopen in that location.

Costello, the advisory neighborhood commissioner, said she felt more optimistic after officials listened to the dog owners’ concerns about the building’s safety. Efforts to reach the building’s owners were unsuccessful.

“My view is that it’s unsafe. Nobody should be allowed to use it,” Costello said. “We talked about whether the certificate of occupancy should be revoked. No final decision on that yet, but it’s under review.”