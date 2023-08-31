Proud Boy leader Joseph Biggs faces sentencing for Jan. 6 crimes

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A former leader in the far-right Proud Boys group is being sentenced Thursday, with prosecutors seeking what would be a record-setting punishment for a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight Joseph Biggs, 37, of Florida, was one of four Proud Boys found guilty at trial earlier this year of engaging in a seditious conspiracy to keep Donald Trump in power by force, along with obstructing Congress and other crimes. The Justice Department argues Biggs is as responsible as former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio for the group’s involvement in the Capitol attack and that both men deserve to spend 33 years in prison.

Biggs was “was a vocal leader and influential proponent of the group’s shift toward political violence,” prosecutors say, with particular “talents” that gave him more clout. As a former employee of Infowars host Alex Jones, who helped organized the rally that preceded the riot, Biggs had a national platform. As a combat veteran, he had military experience. And he was close with Tarrio, who was barred from D.C. before Jan. 6 over the theft and destruction of a Black Lives Matter flag at an earlier protest.

With Tarrio unavailable, Biggs was put in charge of the Proud Boys on-the-ground efforts alongside Ethan Nordean of Seattle, who is set to be sentenced Friday.

“Biggs maintained his leadership position throughout the day on January 6,” prosecutors said, directing a “relentless effort” to intimidate lawmakers confirming the electoral count.

A large contingent of Proud Boys marched to the Capitol before Trump directed his supporters there. Then, prosecutors say, Biggs led the growing mob forward through barricades and into the building. Capitol Police Officer Shae Cooney testified earlier in the week about standing on the other side of that crowd, trying to keep them out. She couldn’t stop to connect with her family, she said, or to check on Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who collapsed hours after the riot and died the next day.

“They decided to break the law, assault officers and cause an officer to lose his life and have other officers take their lives because of things that they saw,” Cooney said. “Because the people in this courtroom decided that they weren’t happy with how an election went.”

After the riot, Biggs lied to the FBI, saying first that he wasn’t at the Capitol and then that he was but he never went inside. He also encouraged other Proud Boys to delete any potentially incriminating messages after Tarrio’s arrest. Like several other Proud Boys, Biggs was in contact with federal agents in advance of Jan. 6 but only provided information about the group’s enemies on the left, according to court records.

Later Thursday Timothy J. Kelly is also scheduled to sentence Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia, another member of the Jan. 6 leadership group. Tarrio was scheduled for sentencing Wednesday, but that hearing was moved to next week. Prosecutors are asking for a 30-year sentence for Rehl.

Both sentences would far exceed the longest yet imposed on any of the hundreds of people convicted of committing crimes around Jan. 6 — the 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes after he was found guilty of a separate seditious conspiracy involving his extremist group.

“You weren’t convicted because you were just following your husband,” Mehta said, referring to the jury verdict which convicted her of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and four other felonies. “The decisions that were made that day were also your decisions.” But he said the sentencing guidelines were “overly harsh for Mrs. Meggs’ conduct.”

Representing both Biggs and Rehl, defense attorney Norm Pattis argued that they were not responsible for the violence of others. Of the five Proud Boys who went on trial together, only one was convicted of assaulting an officer — Dominic Pezzola, for stealing a police riot shield that he then used to break a window and create the rioters’ first point of entry into the Capitol building. Pezzola was also the only defendant acquitted on the seditious conspiracy charge.

Pattis said Nordean and Rehl were “heeding the call” of Trump, who now faces his own criminal charges over the Jan. 6 attack. “Another jury on another day will decide whether the President … played the American public and his supporters for fools,” he wrote.

The judges imposing felony sentences in Jan. 6 cases have largely gone below federal sentencing guidelines and prosecutors’ recommendations. On Wednesday, sentencing guidelines suggested a prison term of 97 to 121 months for Connie Meggs, 62, convicted along with her husband as part of the Oath Keepers’ group who invaded the Capitol. But U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta imposed a term of 15 months for Meggs, who said she was merely following her husband, Kelly Meggs, up the steps into the Capitol.

Mehta previously sentenced Kelly Meggs to 12 years.