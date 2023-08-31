Driver’s ‘aggressive maneuver’ causes fatal crash in Va., police say

A 23-year-old man died Wednesday night in Woodbridge when he was driving at a high speed alongside another car that made an “aggressive maneuver” and hit him — causing his car to veer off the road, become airborne and hit a tree, police said.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the road. The Nissan traveled a short distance before hitting a telephone pole, while the BMW also traveled a short distance before “entering an embankment,” which caused the vehicle to become airborne and strike a tree, police said in a statement.
The BMW driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Nissan driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said there were no other occupants in either vehicle and that no other vehicles were involved in the collision. They said speed was a factor for both vehicles and are continuing to investigate the case.