Father charged with murder in killing of wife and son after barricade

A 62-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of his wife and son during an hours-long barricade in Fort Washington that shut down the area Thursday evening, Prince George’s County police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Michael Kevin Burch is charged with first-degree murder and related charges in the killings of Rori Burch, 52, and Michael Burch Jr., 25. Burch is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his neighbor who knocked on the front door, police said. A motive is still under investigation.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Tall Timber Court at about 5:45 p.m.

A witness told investigators they witnessed Rori Burch running from her husband outside their home, according to charging documents. Michael Burch then fired multiple shots at Rori Burch, who fell to the ground, the witness told police.

Michael Burch allegedly walked over to his wife and shot her in the head, according to the charging documents. The witness told investigators the husband then ran back inside his home.

A second victim was aware the shooting had occurred and ran to the Burch home to help, but was shot multiple times by Michael Burch, according to charging documents. The victim was later rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Rori Burch dead in the front yard of her home, police said.

The defendant barricaded himself inside his home and refused police commands to leave, police said. Officers eventually went inside the home around 10:45 p.m. and located Michael Burch in an upstairs bedroom, near a rifle and a handgun, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers smelled the strong odor of gas within the house, so Michael Burch was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said. While clearing the home, officers found the body of an adult male lying near the front door, police said.

The man was identified as Michael Kevin Burch Jr., police said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said both of the victims will be transported to the medical examiner for autopsies.

Prince George’s County police have investigated 17 domestic-related homicides this year, according to the department.

It was not immediately clear whether Burch has an attorney. Efforts to reach relatives of the Burch family on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.