D.C. man charged with murder, though police say he didn’t fire fatal shot

Listen 3 min Share

Franklin Dorn told police he pulled out a gun to scare another man during an altercation outside a Northwest Washington apartment building last month, court records show. Then, police said, his nephew tried to intervene, and the man with whom he was feuding pulled out a gun of his own. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Shots rang out, and Dorn’s nephew, Antonio Brown, was killed. A D.C. police spokesman said investigators do not believe that Dorn fired his gun in the encounter. But police alleged that he was the aggressor and charged him with first-degree murder.

In a statement to police after his arrest, Dorn, 43, said that before the shooting, he had removed the magazine containing bullets from his gun and put it in his pocket, according to the court documents. He told police that the magazine may have fallen out during the confrontation.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said investigators believe that the other man fired. But no charges have been filed against that man, and police said they are still investigating his role and awaiting the results of ballistics testing.

Dorn’s lawyer, Kevin J. McCants, said previously, “This is a circumstantial case that we believe will go away.” He did not immediately respond to request for comment for this report.

Share this article Share

The incident occurred Aug. 6 outside the Tyler House apartments in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. Dorn was arrested on Aug. 24, and a Superior Court judge ordered him detained pending a hearing Sept. 13.

In his statement to police, which was filed in the court record, Dorn said he had been in a dispute with another man, and they met up on Aug. 6. He told police he knew that the man might be armed, so he carried a gun as well, according to the court documents. Dorn told police that his nephew stepped in to try to defuse the tension, the documents say.

Advertisement

Describing surveillance footage of the shooting, court documents say that Dorn raised a gun “to the face” of the other man but that “it is undetermined if the weapon is fired.” The video shows the other man lowering his head to avoid the gun, the documents say.

The man falls on his back, and Dorn stands over him, “striking downward with the gun,” the documents say. “At this time,” the arrest affidavit says, Brown “falls backward and the group disperses in a manner consistent with people running from gunfire.”

Dorn told police that the other man was shooting at him when a bullet apparently struck Brown, court records show. Dorn told police he then left the scene.

Police said they found a firearm in the apartment when they arrested Dorn three weeks later. Dorn told police it was the firearm he had pulled out during the altercation, according to the court documents.