A man was stabbed and critically wounded Friday afternoon during a fight aboard a Green Line Metro train, according to a transit system spokeswoman. The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Metro Transit police found a man at the L’Enfant Plaza station on Maryland Avenue in Southwest Washington suffering from multiple wounds, the spokeswoman, Tierra M. Hill, said in a statement.

Hill said police believe the man was stabbed on the train.

Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His age was not immediately provided.

Hill said police detained a person of interest at the Waterfront Metro station, one stop away. No other details about the stabbing or a possible motive were provided.