Missing Greenbelt teacher found slain; Maryland man charged with her murder

A second-grade teacher reported missing from Greenbelt, Md., was killed and dismembered, officials said at a Friday news conference, devastating a community that had rallied for more than a month in search of Mariame Toure Sylla.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said officers have arrested a 33-year-old man in her killing, a stranger to Sylla who the chief said "decided to go out and commit a horrific crime."

Her remains were discovered in Clinton, Md., on Aug. 1, about 19 miles from where Sylla was last seen on an evening walk near her home on July 29. Greenbelt police were investigating her disappearance as a missing person case until recent identification of her remains indicated foul play, authorities said.

“These cases are cases that really do strike at the heart of all of us,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D). “To have a beloved member of our community taken away from us in this way is just so devastating.”

Howard Landon III, from University Park, Md., has been charged with murder in her killing. He was charged and held in jail earlier this month in a domestic violence case that authorities said was not related to Sylla’s killing. A defense attorney was not listed in court records. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a bond review.

Aziz said investigators had not determined why he allegedly killed Sylla. The chief added that Landon was at Schrom Hills Park — where Sylla was last seen — at the time of her abduction and was identified through his vehicle.

Charging documents in the case indicate that someone had called to report dismembered remains near a pond around the 7000 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton. A witness later told police that they saw a man in the area carrying something from the inside of a truck and dumping it near the spot where the remains were found.

“The Witness stated that the male then walked a portion of the pond and appeared to clean his hands in the water.” The witness also took photos of the man seen in the area.

Investigators later found surveillance footage matching the truck seen in the area to one connected to Landon. Police were also later able to identify Landon through the photos from the witness, court documents state. On Aug. 31, after a search of his home, investigators found several power tools, including a saw at his home, the documents said.

For the last 34 days, people in Greenbelt had hoped for Sylla’s return. They hosted vigils. Second-grade students and their parents knocked on doors in their neighborhoods, asking if anyone had seen their teacher. Some teachers and students at Sylla’s school, Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, quietly held out hope that she was on a distant vacation, or a retreat.

Fellow teachers were at the news conference when officials laid out what had happened to Sylla.

“Her students are going to be crushed,” said Suzanne Windsor, vice president of PGCEA and pupil personnel worker at Dora Kennedy. Windsor described Sylla as a “source of comfort,” a natural leader who became a staple at her school. “To know her was to love her.”

Donna Christy, president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, which Sylla belonged to, said, “our worst fears are confirmed.”

Sylla’s sister also attended the Friday news conference, where she sat quietly. At one point, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke directly to her.

“To lose a sibling in this horrific way,” she said, “It’s unimaginable.”

Sylla’s sister wiped away tears.