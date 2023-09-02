Girl, 16, killed in fight over McDonald’s sauce on U Street had dreams

Listen 4 min Share

Naima Liggon was heading into her junior year at Thomas Stone High School with all the dreams a teenager could muster. The 16-year-old was thinking about college. She was learning to drive a car. She had just been hired at a Krispy Kreme near her home in Waldorf, Md. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But the day before the first school bell of the year, Liggon was fatally stabbed during what police described as a fight with other teens over sweet-and-sour sauce outside a McDonald’s at 14th and U streets in Northwest Washington. Police arrested another 16-year-old girl in the killing.

It happened after 2 a.m. on Sunday, a week before D.C. police started enforcing a curfew in targeted areas of the city, including the nightlife corridor along the U Street bars and clubs.

In an instant — the teen who helped feed and clothe the homeless, who could talk to adults about events on the news with as much confidence as she mustered in describing the latest dance craze, who her mother said had “old soul” for her taste in ’90s R&B — was gone.

Joy Liggon said her daughter could be “whatever she wanted to be,” even a barber, based on her self-taught talent for cutting hair. Instead, Liggon has joined a grim statistic in homicidal year in the District, the 13th person under the age of 18 killed in D.C. this year.

The 14th, a 15-year-old boy, was fatally shot Saturday in Southeast Washington. Homicides overall are up 26 percent this year of the same period in 2022.

“It’s unthinkable, just senseless,” Joy Liggon said about the killing of her daughter and the circumstances police described. “No parent expects that when they bring a baby back from the hospital, they would talking to a news reporter 16 years later about her death.”

Police have said Naima Liggon was in D.C. with two other girls when the dispute erupted. At a juvenile court hearing on Monday to determine whether police had sufficient evidence to support a charge of second-degree murder, and whether the youth should be detained, a police detective testified that Liggon and another girl began hitting a 16-year old. But the detective said as Liggon and her friend tried to get in a vehicle, the suspect “lunged” at Liggon with a 7½-inch pocketknife, stabbing her in the chest and abdomen.

At a later hearing on Friday to update the status of the case, a prosecutor said Liggon and her friend were not armed, and that based on surveillance video, the fight was over when the stabbing occurred. The suspect’s attorney argued her client stabbed Liggon in self-defense, and that the suspect should be returned home to her parents to await trial, scheduled for October.

Superior Court Judge James A. Crowell sided with the prosecution.



The Washington Post generally does not name those charged with crimes as juveniles and was allowed to attend the hearings on the condition the youth’s identity not be revealed.

Joy Liggon said she did not know the girls her daughter was with that night — or that they were going into the District. “There were rules for our house,” she said, “and she was being a typical teenager.”

Joy Liggon said her daughter was known as a peacemaker. Fights would break out in school, and she said it was Naima Liggon, more so than teachers and staff, who could get the combatants to stop. “Naima would just say to these kids, ‘What are you all doing?’” her mother said.

Wylace Liggon, the slain girl’s 50-year-old father, and Joy Liggon said they will work to ensure the legacy of their daughter is of her good works, the energy she had for life, her sense of humor and her faith.

“She was my road-trip buddy,” Wylace Liggon said, saying she joined him on drives to visit to his friends and family from Virginia Beach to New York City.

Her parents recounted their daughter’s interest in youth basketball and church, among many other pursuits, and lamented that the seemingly trivial nature of the deadly dispute has dominated the discussion over her youthful accomplishments.

“Naima was much more to us than anything you’re going to see on the internet,” Joy Liggon said. “She was beautiful. She did not deserve to die the way she died. … We’re going to make sure her legacy is fitting for the person she was.”

Keith L. Alexander contributed to this report.