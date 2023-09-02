Two women killed in triple shooting in Shaw neighborhood

Listen 1 min Share

Two women were fatally shot and a female teenager was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Washington’s Shaw neighborhood, according to D.C. police. The shootings occurred minutes before midnight in the 1300 block of 7th Street NW, near the Kennedy Recreation Center, a police spokesman said. The victims were found in a parking lot in back of a building near O Street, police said.

Paris Lewbel, the spokesman, said all three victims were taken to a hospital, where two died. He said the third victim, described as a female teenager, was in critical but stable condition.

No other details, including the identities of the victims, were immediately available.

Earlier Friday afternoon, D.C. police said a man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Astor Place SE, near Marshall Heights and the Capitol View neighborhoods.

Friday night, police said a person in their late teens was shot and critically injured in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE, in the Shipley neighborhood. Several other shootings occurred around the city Friday night.

Homicides in D.C. are up 26 percent this year, compared with the same period of 2022, according to police. Those statistics were updated Friday, before the latest shootings.