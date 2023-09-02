September’s first Saturday tells of changing times

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Few days in the calendar may hold more social, cultural and even meteorological significance than the ones that start September, and turn our thoughts away from unending hours of carefree warmth and toward the more serious concerns of our daily lives.

Saturday, almost as much as Friday, the first day of the month, seemed to abound in atmospheric signs of change, obvious or subtle, offered in the pleasantest and most palatable of ways.

Both of the days that introduced us to September seemed suited to a ceremonial role, filled with environmental glory, brilliant sunshine and warmth still suggestive of summertime. Those, and their dryness, all seemed to celebrate change and honor approaching autumn.

Never mind that experience tells us that summer in Washington is a stubbornly litigious season, which will insist on an extension of its lease.

Ignore reminders that the path to autumn never did run smooth and that hotter days may still be in the offing.

The past two days, with temperatures in the 80s, seemed to make a statement that cannot be ignored. They told us that summer’s fires must in time abate.

Saturday’s high of 85 matched the average high for Sept. 2. Friday’s high of 82 was 3 below. Strong as the sun seemed, warm though it felt, long the hours still given to us before sundown, Saturday, in a benign and gracious way, said our sunshine has been stronger, our days warmer, and our hours of daylight longer.

Both days, Friday and Saturday, innocent of haze and atmospheric moisture as they were, seemed to celebrate change and assure us that in coming days, humidity would cease to be a concern.

These two days seemed to embody the exhilaration that comes of seeing blue skies, and nothing but blue skies, everywhere we looked.

On Friday, the very air seemed almost to crackle with the electric excitement of a sun that seemed more than bright enough to keep us warm, but not so aggressively strong as to threaten a scalding.

These two days seemed to heed the message of their mornings, hours when the low temperature fell to the invigorating lower 60s, imbuing us with an energy and vitality attuned to coming demands of study and labor.

Of course, even the clarity of the air, the untroubled blue above us, carried the capability to cause concern.

While they might have implied the crisp delights of autumn, we remained aware that they did not even hint at rain. We knew that the same clear air that prompted exuberance also meant that no rain would fall, though sorely needed in parts of the area.