Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times by roommate in Va.

Two men who police say lived together in Dumfries got into an argument Saturday afternoon culminating in one of the men repeatedly shooting and ultimately killing the other, Prince William County police said. The shooter later turned himself in to police in Washington, where he remained in custody Sunday while facing a charge of second-degree murder in Virginia.

Police said Derrick L. Jordan, 43, and Brandon H. Edwards, 34, were roommates at a house on Port House Point. Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Jordan and Edwards were sitting inside a vehicle in the 17200 block of Richmond Highway (Route 1) in Dumfries when they began arguing. Police allege that Edwards shot Jordan multiple times as Jordan sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Edwards allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot Jordan several more times, police said.

Responding officers provided first aid to Jordan, who was then taken to a hospital, where he died. Edwards fled to the District, where he turned himself in to D.C. police without incident. He was charged in Prince William with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony, and was being held Sunday in the D.C. jail. No information on a motive was immediately available, and no information on a lawyer for Edwards was listed Sunday.