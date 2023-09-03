Heat returns with a record-setting vengeance

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Not only did summer return to the Washington area on Sunday, but it arrived with thermal vigor and unprecedented intensity, setting heat records for Baltimore and at Dulles International Airport. Officially, Washington recorded a high of 97 degrees, meaning that we had experienced no hotter day here all year. A 97 had been recorded in Washington on the 29th of July, our typically hottest month.

The capital’s 97 degrees might have seemed all the more scorching as it contrasted so disappointingly with the two wonderful days in the 80s that came before.

Those days started the month and by calendar position alone might have lured the optimistic into thinking we could declare an end to summer and to heat.

But no. Sunday afternoon’s 97 fell only a single degree short of the D.C. record for Sept. 3, set 70 years ago, in 1953.

Elsewhere in the region, what we might have regarded as the fading furnaces of summer reasserted themselves with what might have seemed to be a fierce and fiery pride.

At Dulles, the mercury fell only a single degree short of 100. The 99-degree high temperature there Sunday set a Dulles record for the date.

It was three degrees higher than the previous record, set 30 years ago.

What’s more, Sunday’s 99 was as hot as it has ever been at Dulles in the entire month of September. Only three times before has the thermometer there ever ascended so high.

Another record was set at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. There the mercury boiled up to 98 degrees and, according to National Weather Service data, it set a record for the date, eclipsing a record for Baltimore set 125 years ago.

So, in a few sun-filled hours on Sunday it appeared that the full force of summer had once again landed in this region.

Obviously Sunday’s high readings held significance in themselves. But as in many trips, interest resided not only in destinations, but also in journeys.

On many summer days, for example, the mercury might rise 20 degrees from morning low to afternoon high. But at Dulles on Sunday, it soared 35 degrees from an invigorating 64 to a stupefying 99, almost creating two distinct days, each with its own conditions.

The heat was undeniable. But even as the temperatures set records, we could argue that summer at its most tropical and tormenting might not have returned.

Humidity, with an ability to create discomfort that can be hard to quantify, seemed in abeyance. Consider the heat index, which takes humidity into account to give a “feels like” temperature.

At Dulles, when the thermometer read 98 degrees, that was how it felt. The heat index was that same 98.

Temperature alone seemed adequate to describe our experience, without humidity enhancing misery. On Sunday, that might have provided some consolation for thwarted visions of autumn’s arrival.