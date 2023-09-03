The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Teen arrested in Mount Vernon-area slaying

Joshua Fieldings was identified as the victim in the fatal shooting near Richmond Highway

By
September 3, 2023 at 1:02 p.m. EDT
1 min

Fairfax County police have identified a man found shot to death Friday night in the Mount Vernon area as Joshua Fieldings, and they arrested a 17-year-old later that night, allegedly recovering the weapon involved from his home.

Police said Fieldings had exited a business in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive, just south of Richmond Highway (Route 1), around 8:20 p.m. Friday when a gunshot was heard. Detectives later learned that Fieldings had a prior dispute with a 17-year-old male. Fieldings was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness saw the teenager leave the scene, police said. He was taken into custody later Friday at his Lorton home, where police believe they found the gun used in the shooting. The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

He is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony and underage possession of a firearm. The teen is being held without bond at the Fairfax County juvenile detention center. No information on an attorney for the teen could be located Sunday.

