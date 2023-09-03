Teen arrested in Mount Vernon-area slaying

Fairfax County police have identified a man found shot to death Friday night in the Mount Vernon area as Joshua Fieldings, and they arrested a 17-year-old later that night, allegedly recovering the weapon involved from his home.
A witness saw the teenager leave the scene, police said. He was taken into custody later Friday at his Lorton home, where police believe they found the gun used in the shooting. The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.
He is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony and underage possession of a firearm. The teen is being held without bond at the Fairfax County juvenile detention center. No information on an attorney for the teen could be located Sunday.