Man shot to death near Dulles Town Center in Sterling

Victim not yet identified. Jaylin O’Brien, 18, charged with murder

September 3, 2023 at 1:09 p.m. EDT
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in an apartment complex near the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling, and another 18-year-old man was charged Saturday with his murder.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the Lerner Remington apartment complex in the 21000 block of Stanford Square, just north of the Town Center, about 10:33 p.m. Friday and found Alex Omar Cartagena Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Cartagena was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies took Jaylin E. O’Brien of Sterling into custody. O’Brien was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony. O’Brien was being held without bond Sunday at the Loudoun jail. No details were immediately available about a motive for the killing, and no information was available about an attorney for O’Brien.

