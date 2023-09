A District Heights man was found mortally wounded early Monday in Northeast Washington, and D.C. police were appealing for help from witnesses to find his killer.

Police said gunshots were reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Dix Street NE, about a block from the city’s border with Prince George’s County. When officers arrived, they found Marquette West, 29. West was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects were taken into custody.