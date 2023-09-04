Hottest day of year arrives in Washington region

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

On the verge of autumn, 75 days since the summer solstice, Monday provided Washington with its hottest day of the year. Washington’s official temperature beat Sunday’s 97 by a degree to reach 98, a figure 13 degrees above average, two above the old record for Sept. 4, and higher than any 2023 reading for the District.

Although the city’s heat-vexed and summer-weary might have considered it hair splitting, 98-degree Washington was officially coolest among the region’s three principal measuring stations.

At Washington Dulles International Airport, the mercury reached 99 for the second successive day. It was four degrees hotter than the record there for the same date, and 16 above average.

Another record was set at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, where the 99 degree reading outstripped the old Sept. 4 record by three degrees and came to 15 degrees above average.

Yet the day had consolations. What we felt seemed to be the heat itself, not so much the humidity. Sometimes a breeze stirred the burning air into offering a whisper of comfort. And summer’s ceaseless hours of sunshine are in swift decline.