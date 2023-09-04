Fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. is city’s seventh homicide since Friday

Listen 1 min Share

A killing Monday evening in Southeast brought to seven the number of homicides in the city since Friday, according to D.C. police. All were shootings. The latest occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Wahler Place SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in the far southern corner of the District.

A D.C. police spokesman said the person who was shot died but had no other details of the shooting or a possible motive. The spokesman said the victim was a male who was in his late teens or a young adult.

Four people were killed on Friday, including two women ages 18 and 19 who were among three people shot outside the Kennedy Recreation Center in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday in Southeast, and two people, including the person on Wahler Place, were killed Monday.

As of Friday, homicides in the District are up 26 percent, compared to this same time last year, according to police statistics.

Killings in the city surged at the beginning of August, with 16 people killed in the first six days of the month. The pace slowed, but has ticked up at the start of September, with seven killed in the first four days.

Authorities have not explained the increase in homicides, and have attempted a variety of measures to curb the violence. They include new laws that allow judges to hold more defendants before trial, enforcing D.C. curfew law in select neighborhoods hard-hit by gun violence and prosecuting more juveniles as adults, particularly in carjackings.