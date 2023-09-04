One dead, two injured in ‘domestic-related’ shooting in Montgomery County

Listen 1 min Share

One woman was killed and two other people were injured Monday night in a domestic-related shooting in the Layhill and Aspen Hill area of Montgomery County, Md., according to police. The conditions of the wounded could not be learned. Police said they found two women, one who died and another who was wounded, around 7:40 p.m. inside a house in the 14200 block of Punch Street, a winding cul-de-sac off Layhill Road.

Police said a man was found shot and wounded on the street outside. The street is lined with single-family homes, many with attached two-car garages.

None of those shot were named. A police spokeswoman said the wounded had been taken to a hospital but could not provide conditions.

Police said a man has been taken into custody. No name was given. Police did not say whether anyone had been charged.

A statement from Montgomery County police said “there is no threat to the community.”