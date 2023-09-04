One dead, two injured in ‘domestic-related’ shooting in Montgomery County

One woman was killed and two other people were injured Monday night in a domestic-related shooting in the Layhill and Aspen Hill area of Montgomery County, Md., according to police. The conditions of the wounded could not be learned.
Police said a man was found shot and wounded on the street outside. The street is lined with single-family homes, many with attached two-car garages.
None of those shot were named. A police spokeswoman said the wounded had been taken to a hospital but could not provide conditions.
Police said a man has been taken into custody. No name was given. Police did not say whether anyone had been charged.
A statement from Montgomery County police said “there is no threat to the community.”