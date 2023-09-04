Man stabbed in D.C. in August has died, police say

Listen 1 min Share

A man who was stabbed and critically injured in August in Northeast died Monday and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to D.C. police. The incident occurred about 5:10 a.m. in the 100 block of M Street NE, in the NoMa area, two blocks south of New York Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Marcus Thurman, 30, of Northwest. Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said they arrested a suspect on the day of the stabbing. Stephen Herring, 22, with no fixed address, was charged with assault with intent to kill, police said. Police said in a statement issued Monday they are consulting with the U.S. attorney’s office as to whether to upgrade the charge.

Court documents said it appeared Thurman and Herring were arguing when the stabbing occurred. The documents do not say if the two men knew each other.

Herring was ordered detained at a hearing in August and has a new hearing set for Thursday in D.C. Superior Court.