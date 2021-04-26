2020 Census shows U.S. population grew at slowest pace since the 1930s

Percent increase in U.S. population since 1920

April 26, 2021

The United States’ growth slowed in the past 10 years to its lowest rate since the 1930s, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Monday.

The first numbers to come out of the 2020 Census show the U.S. population on April 1, 2020 — Census Day — was 331.5 million people, an increase of just 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020. It is the second most sluggish rate of expansion since the government began taking a census in 1790. In the 1930s, the slowest-growth decade, the rate was 7.3 percent.

The slowdown is probably due to the aging of the country’s White population, decreased fertility rates, and lagging immigration.

But within the United States, some regions are booming while others are stagnating. The South and West grew the fastest in the past decade. Growth in District of Columbia mushroomed, possibly predicting trends in other cities once more detailed census data are released later this year.

Since 2010, immigration has declined, driven by the economic crisis early in the decade and government restrictions later in the decade. The birthrate has also dropped; and life expectancy has dipped in the past couple of years — a reversal driven by factors such as drug overdoses, obesity, suicide, and liver disease, and sharply accelerated last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The extent to which the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to population patterns is not apparent in the new census data, since much of the related displacement and the deaths of over half a million people took place after Census Day. According to the Pew Research Center, 5 percent of U.S. adults said they moved because of the pandemic; it is not clear whether these moves will be permanent.

But it is clear that going forward, older populations, especially those over age 65, will continue to see far higher rates of growth than young ones. The percentage of Americans 65 and over has grown by 35 percent, based on census estimates released last year. In the coming decade, the large baby boomer generation will reach their 60s, 70s and 80s.

Without robust immigration, the United States would look more like Japan, Germany and Italy, where births and the influx of newcomers have been unable to keep pace with the graying of the population, placing burdens on social services and the labor force. A Pew Research Center analysis showed that over half the country’s population increase between 1965 and 2015 was due to immigration, which alone added about 72 million people. With no immigration in the next half-century, growth in the United States would nearly flatten.

But the rate of growth for a nation or a state doesn’t tell the whole story, said Steven Martin, a senior demographer at the Urban Institute.

“While growth creates many advantages for a state — a more vibrant economy and easier-to-balance state budgets — perpetual growth cannot be a long run solution in a finite world,” he said. The current fertility rate in the United States is 1.73, below the 2.1 considered to be the replacement rate, producing as many births each year as deaths. “Overall population growth is going to be small, and eventually flat, which has to happen at some point."

A lot of people talk about cultural extinction if a nation doesn’t bring it up to two children per couple,” Martin said. “That’s like saying that a 19-year old is growing less than ever.”

If the nation were to keep growing at the rate it did in the 20th century, when it quadrupled from about 70 million to about 280 million, “essentially within a couple of centuries we’ll run out of space,” he said.

Over the nation’s history, growth ebbed and surged during wars, economic downturns and immigration waves. But the overall arc has been in the direction of a slowdown.

For the first century after the United States gained its independence, the country grew at a feverish pace, staying above 30 percent most decades. The percentage rate hovered in the 20s in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and mostly in the teens through the 1960s. It continued to flag toward the end of the century, and between 2000 and 2010 it fell to 9.7 percent. In the 20th century, the total U.S. population .

The growth this past decade was around half the rate of the 1990s, when rising immigration and millennial-generation births pushed it up to 13.2 percent.

Change in population in the states, D.C. and Puerto Rico Population Percent change State / District Population 2010 Since 1920 2010-20 Utah 3,271,616 2,763,885 +18.4 % Idaho 1,839,106 1,567,582 +17.3 % Texas 29,145,505 25,145,561 +15.9 % North Dakota 779,094 672,591 +15.8 % Nevada 3,104,614 2,700,551 +15.0 % Colorado 5,773,714 5,029,196 +14.8 % District of Columbia 689,545 601,723 +14.6 % Washington 7,705,281 6,724,540 +14.6 % Florida 21,538,187 18,801,310 +14.6 % Arizona 7,151,502 6,392,017 +11.9 % South Carolina 5,118,425 4,625,364 +10.7 % Oregon 4,237,256 3,831,074 +10.6 % Georgia 10,711,908 9,687,653 +10.6 % Delaware 989,948 897,934 +10.2 % Montana 1,084,225 989,415 +9.6 % North Carolina 10,439,388 9,535,483 +9.5 % South Dakota 886,667 814,180 +8.9 % Tennessee 6,910,840 6,346,105 +8.9 % Virginia 8,631,393 8,001,024 +7.9 % Minnesota 5,706,494 5,303,925 +7.6 % Nebraska 1,961,504 1,826,341 +7.4 % Massachusetts 7,029,917 6,547,629 +7.4 % Maryland 6,177,224 5,773,552 +7.0 % Hawaii 1,455,271 1,360,301 +7.0 % California 39,538,223 37,253,956 +6.1 % New Jersey 9,288,994 8,791,894 +5.7 % Oklahoma 3,959,353 3,751,351 +5.5 % Alabama 5,024,279 4,779,736 +5.1 % Iowa 3,190,369 3,046,355 +4.7 % Indiana 6,785,528 6,483,802 +4.7 % New Hampshire 1,377,529 1,316,470 +4.6 % Rhode Island 1,097,379 1,052,567 +4.3 % New York 20,201,249 19,378,102 +4.2 % Kentucky 4,505,836 4,339,367 +3.8 % Wisconsin 5,893,718 5,686,986 +3.6 % Arkansas 3,011,524 2,915,918 +3.3 % Alaska 733,391 710,231 +3.3 % Kansas 2,937,880 2,853,118 +3.0 % New Mexico 2,117,522 2,059,179 +2.8 % Missouri 6,154,913 5,988,927 +2.8 % Vermont 643,077 625,741 +2.8 % Louisiana 4,657,757 4,533,372 +2.7 % Maine 1,362,359 1,328,361 +2.6 % Pennsylvania 13,002,700 12,702,379 +2.4 % Wyoming 576,851 563,626 +2.3 % Ohio 11,799,448 11,536,504 +2.3 % Michigan 10,077,331 9,883,640 +2.0 % Connecticut 3,605,944 3,574,097 +0.9 % Illinois 12,812,508 12,830,632 -0.1 % Mississippi 2,961,279 2,967,297 -0.2 % West Virginia 1,793,716 1,852,994 -3.2 % Puerto Rico 3,285,874 3,725,789 -11.8 % Expand table chevron-down

The state population totals released Monday will be used to determine the reapportionment of House seats and electoral college votes.

The slowdown was uneven across regions. Growth was less robust in the Northeast and the Midwest, compared to the South and West. Three states — Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia — saw their populations shrink in the past decade.

West Virginia shrank most radically, losing 3.2 percent of its population. That continued a decades-long downward trend and reflects out-migration and aging of the population. The state, which is more than 90 percent White, is the only one to have a smaller population compared to 1950, when it peaked at slightly over 2 million people.

Most of the loss there has been in rural areas, where job losses and outmigration started several decades ago and continue to reverberate. “In the 80s we saw the loss of a lot of coal jobs and a lot of manufacturing jobs, shifting from miners to machines,” said Sean O’Leary, a senior policy analyst at the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy. “And in the past decade...dwindling coal supplies and the rise of natural gas have been putting pressure on the coal industry.”

West Virginia is also one of just two states where the deaths exceeded births over the decade (the other is Maine, which grew because it had a higher rate of in-migration). The median age there is between 42 and 43, compared to the national average of 38. The state is projected to keep shrinking through 2040, according to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

While most states registered an uptick rather than a decline, the growth was in many cases much slower than in previous decades. California, for example, grew by 2.3 million people, or 6.1 percent, but lost a seat in Congress because other states outpaced it.

“California is kind of a signal that people are leaving expensive states to go to lower-cost states,” said William Frey, a demographer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, adding that trends show people increasingly moving inland from more costly coastal places.

Lauri Dawn Kindness helps a family participate in the 2020 Census on Aug. 26, 2020, in Lodge Grass, Mont. (Matthew Brown/AP)

Most of the fastest growth was in the South and the West, which have seen an influx in recent years of people moving in from other countries and other states. Utah grew by 18.4 percent, the most of any state. That reflects its relatively high birthrate now and in recent decades, which has resulted in a young population compared to other states, but it also reflects the fact that more people are moving to Utah from other states than moving out of Utah to other states, Martin said.

Based on census estimates, in more than a dozen states around half the gains are Hispanic people, including Texas, Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, Frey said. Whites accounted for more than half the growth in only five states, plus the District of Columbia. In 27 states, the number of Whites declined.

Florida is also growing because it continues to be a retirement destination, Martin said. The average age there is between 42 and 43. Puerto Rico’s population shrank by 11.8 percent.

The District of Columbia grew at 14.6 percent. A decade ago, the District’s growth rate was just 5.2 percent.

“It’s an inkling of what might happen to other cities over the course of this decade,” Frey said, noting that early in the decade many people moved to and stayed in cities.

The regional shifts also reflect a continuation of economic trends, such as a diminishing of industrial and manufacturing jobs in the Mid-Atlantic and the Rust Belt. And in some cases, the changes were driven by technology: “Air conditioning,” said Kimball Brace, president of Election Data Services, a political consulting firm specializing in redistricting, election administration, and the analysis and presentation of census and political data. “Once air conditioning came into being, people moved south.”

Other contributors to population change were similar among all states, with birthrates and life expectancy down across the board, Martin said.

“At a time when Americans appear to be profoundly different from each other politically and culturally, their demographic patterns are moving in much the same ways,” he said. “The raw statistics of our lives seem to be telling us that in fundamental ways we are much more alike than we are different.”

Ted Mellnik contributed to this report