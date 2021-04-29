U.S. prosecutors release video of rioters spraying Officer Brian Sicknick in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Video footage released Wednesday of the January attack on the Capitol shows the moments when rioters appeared to spray an unknown substance at Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, forcing him to retreat behind police lines.

Sicknick, 42, was among the vastly outnumbered officers attempting to hold back a violent crowd on the west side of the Capitol at around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6. He died the next day of natural causes, officials said, and has been hailed as a hero.

The video has been played in federal court at hearings for men charged with assaulting Sicknick by spraying a chemical irritant. Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of W.Va. are charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to impede or injure an officer and other related counts. Neither man is charged in Sicknick’s death, which the D.C. medical examiner’s office concluded was the result of strokes.

Federal prosecutors released the footage after a consortium of news organizations including The Washington Post petitioned a federal judge to release the records.