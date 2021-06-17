Chasing the cicada chorus

A weeklong, two-wheeled hunt for the loudest bugs in D.C.

First came dime-size holes dotting my backyard. Out crawled the nymphs, leaving tiny semi-translucent husks clinging to tree trunks, like miniature rock-climbers with sudden onset vertigo. Soon the adult cicadas flew up, and the singing began.

I’ve read their choruses can exceed 90 decibels — enough to cause hearing damage — yet in my neighborhood they make a quiet, pleasant drone. I’ve read they can be louder than a motorcycle. Are they louder than mine? What does 90 decibels feel like? I pack a sound meter and put on my helmet.

6:51 A.M., ROCK CREEK PARK, D.C. I come looking for Magicicada cassini — the loudest of the three species of Brood X periodical cicadas. It's early, but the cicadas are already awake. Their soft, high-pitched ringing is coming from the trees to my right. I walk over. The sound appears to emanate from far away, high up in the tree crowns, as if the leaves themselves are buzzing. I'm a little anxious about this expedition. I don't like bugs. My daughters love bugs. Two years ago, while making supper, I reached for my garlic pot and found a handful of annual cicadas in there. "No!" I shrieked in terror. I'd found the girls' "treasure." They were not impressed. "Actually, Dad, they're exoskeletons. Pretty cool, right?"

I'm worried. I don't know what to expect. 9:56 A.M., ROCK CREEK PARK I ride southward, toward the National Zoo. At 77 db, my motorcycle is the loudest thing here. I'm surprised. This area has the most trees of anywhere in the Washington area, but the cassini aren't calling here. Maybe it's too early. 10:28 A.M., PEIRCE MILL, D.C. The historic building to my right was grinding flour for cafeterias in 1936, when the great-great-great-grandparents of this year's brood emerged. Above the traffic din, I hear a gentle whir, probably the other two species: Magicicada septendecim and Magicicada septendecula. 2:31 P.M., ROCK SPRING PARK, ARLINGTON, VA. A nice spot of green. The cassini are here, calling at 80 db. Their wave chorus repeats every five seconds. The cassini heartbeat. It's spectacular. 3:30 P.M., OAKTON, VA. Finally. 90 decibels, under a tree. There are several nearby, but this one appears to attract all the cassini. I can only stay for a few seconds. It's so loud I wince from the pain. I reach for my motorcycle ear plugs. 6:35 P.M., SILVER SPRING, MD. Three minutes from home, in a quiet cul-de-sac, I find the loudest tree yet. 91 decibels, louder than riding down the interstate with my helmet visor flipped up. The noise rattles my skull. I set up the decibel meter in a hurry. The cassini fly up and down the branches, blasting my eardrums and crawling on my white T-shirt. But I also hear the high-pitched whistle of the septendecim. "Weeeeeeee-ooh. Weeeeeeee-ooh." They're my favorite. Their call is unexpectedly musical. A perfect fifth.

I’m worried. I don’t know what to expect. 9:56 A.M., ROCK CREEK PARK I ride southward, toward the National Zoo. At 77 db, my motorcycle is the loudest thing here. I’m surprised. This area has the most trees of anywhere in the Washington area, but the cassini aren’t calling here. Maybe it’s too early. 10:28 A.M., PEIRCE MILL, D.C. The historic building to my right was grinding flour for cafeterias in 1936, when the great-great-great-grandparents of this year’s brood emerged. Above the traffic din, I hear a gentle whir, probably the other two species: Magicicada septendecim and Magicicada septendecula. 2:31 P.M., ROCK SPRING PARK, ARLINGTON, VA. A nice spot of green. The cassini are here, calling at 80 db. Their wave chorus repeats every five seconds. The cassini heartbeat. It’s spectacular. 3:30 P.M., OAKTON, VA. Finally. 90 decibels, under a tree. There are several nearby, but this one appears to attract all the cassini. I can only stay for a few seconds. It’s so loud I wince from the pain. I reach for my motorcycle ear plugs. 6:35 P.M., SILVER SPRING, MD. Three minutes from home, in a quiet cul-de-sac, I find the loudest tree yet. 91 decibels, louder than riding down the interstate with my helmet visor flipped up. The noise rattles my skull. I set up the decibel meter in a hurry. The cassini fly up and down the branches, blasting my eardrums and crawling on my white T-shirt. But I also hear the high-pitched whistle of the septendecim. “Weeeeeeee-ooh. Weeeeeeee-ooh.” They’re my favorite. Their call is unexpectedly musical. A perfect fifth.

A week later

7:21 A.M., SILVER SPRING I wake up early. I walk to the little forest behind my place. I can't hear them anymore. I'm surprised to notice I feel sad. I think I miss them. I go back home. My girls need breakfast.