Mapping decades of election results in one of America’s most contested states

Before recent Democratic gains, Virginia went from blue to red and back again

And only 12 years ago, Republican Bob McDonnell won the governorship handily. Less than a year into Barack Obama’s presidency, McDonnell limited Democratic margins across the state, winning most counties.

It surpassed Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s narrower win over Ken Cuccinelli in 2013, which included smaller margins in Northern and Central Virginia and Hampton Roads. McAuliffe is seeking another term this year.

The last time Virginia voters selected a governor, a year after Donald Trump was elected president, Democrat Ralph Northam posted large margins in rapidly growing urban and suburban areas, netting a decisive victory over Republican Ed Gillespie.

Now, less than a year into the Biden presidency, Republican Glenn Youngkin is seeking to reverse the recent trend toward Democrats in one of America’s most contested states. The election is a return of tight races that have shifted the Commonwealth between blue and red since the 1950s. A Washington Post-Schar School poll released Friday showed the two candidates in a toss-up as Election Day neared.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states that elect a governor the year after a presidential election. In Virginia, those off-year contests have tended to favor the party that does not hold the presidency. Since 1977, the state has voted with the current president’s political party only once.

It remains to be seen if Democratic strength will overwhelm the Commonwealth’s penchant for zigging after the country zags.

Virginia Republicans have faced a growing challenge in the past decade as urban and suburban areas, especially in Northern Virginia, have grown and diversified. Trump faced backlash from voters in those areas during his term. McAuliffe and his allies have worked to tie Youngkin to the former president, who endorsed him in May.

For his part, Youngkin hopes to cut Democratic margins in these strongholds enough to stay competitive. His campaign aims to hold McAuliffe’s totals in Northern Virginia to no more than 60 percent, The Post reported in August, according to two sources familiar with the campaign’s strategy who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share strategy details.

Following a long stretch where Virginians almost always sided with Democrats, the Commonwealth began shifting between red and blue starting in the 1950s. Scroll through the maps below to see how the state voted for governor over the decades.