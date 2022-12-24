Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

My Christmas gift to you: A head-scratching D.C. trivia quiz

It’s time again for my annual Fiendishly Difficult Washington Trivia Quiz! And I’m delighted to say that this year, it’s both extra fiendish and extra trivial.

A historic Georgetown sign is on display in the D.C. Public Library's Peabody Room. You once could practically smell Georgetown before you could see it. (Jerry McCoy)

Question 1 of 11 For decades, a malodorous smell hung over Georgetown, courtesy of the Hopfenmaier rendering plant. What did the plant’s operators once add to the process to try to mask the noisome odor? Tic Tacs. Chocolate. Sodium bicarbonate. Kitty litter. Not quite. It didn’t work. According to one nose-witness, it just produced a smell like “rancid chocolate.”

Arlington County's Crystal City has a shiny name. Do you know where it came from? (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

Question 2 of 11 Crystal City in Arlington County, Va., takes its name from what? A quartz mine operated by German immigrants there. An amusement park. Frank Lloyd Wright’s ill-fated Crystal Heights development. The crystal chandelier in the development’s first apartment building. Not quite. In 1963, three-bedroom apartments in Crystal House 1 at 1900 S. Eads St. started at $290 a month.

Some Metrobus routes are numbers, some are letters and numbers. Any idea why? (Eric Lee for The Washington Post)

Question 3 of 11 In general, what does it mean if a Metrobus line is designated by a number, such as 30, as opposed to a letter and a number, like S2? It follows the course of an earlier Capital Transit streetcar line. It utilizes an electric bus. It does not operate on days ending in “Y.” It is an express bus. Not quite. Buses started replacing streetcar lines in the 1920s.

Question 4 of 11 In June 1868, two diplomats — Baron Von Kusserow, Prussian envoy to Washington, and Gen. A. Gallatin Lawrence, U.S. minister to Costa Rica — lost their jobs. Why? They were both caught spying for the emperor of China. They had run a counterfeiting operation. They had secretly wed. They had dueled one another. Not quite. The duel is thought to have taken place in Bladensburg, Md. It violated anti-dueling legislation passed in 1839.

The Washington Post offered Claude Grahame-White $10,000. What did he have to do to earn it? (Library of Congress)

Question 5 of 11 In October of 1910, The Washington Post promised it would pay Englishman Claude Grahame-White $10,000 if he could accomplish something. What was it? Fly an airplane from Washington to Baltimore and back again without stopping. Bench-press the weight of President William Howard Taft: 330 pounds. Convince British monarch King George V to write a column for The Post. Find the source of the Potomac River. Not quite. The day before his attempt, Grahame-White crashed both his main plane and his backup plane.

In 1911, hundreds of cats were assembled for an exposition in the District. Why? (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

Question 6 of 11 In March of 1911, The Washington Post reported that 500 cats had been delivered to an exposition center at North Capitol and M streets. What were the cats for? A cat show. To catch rats in the vermin-infested building. To train student veterinarians in spaying and neutering. To be used as passengers in model-airplane flights. Not quite. At least one cat was carried in a model that flew for 37 minutes before crashing into an iron pillar. There was no word on whether the cat was injured.

Question 7 of 11 A group of English women who had been banned from appearing in Canada entered Washington’s American League ballpark on Oct. 8, 1922. What were they there to do? Agitate for women’s suffrage. Run a marathon. Play soccer against a men’s team. Perform a nude ballet. Not quite. Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. — named after the English munitions company they worked at during World War I — played to a 4-4 tie against a team of male D.C. all-stars. Following the lead of England’s Football Association — which sought to “protect” the women — Canada’s league had banned the club from playing.

Question 8 of 11 In 1892, Virginia beer baron Robert Portner installed something in his Manassas home that he’d invented for his Alexandria brewery. What was it? Beer taps. Carbonated tap water. Air conditioning. Bathtubs made out of beer barrels. Not quite. In 1880, Portner and B.E.J. Eils received a patent to cool and purify air using liquefied ammonia.

Freedom looks like she's standing still atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol. Actually, she moves a bit. Why? (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Question 9 of 11 The statue of Freedom atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol moves up to 4½ inches a day. Why? To stop pigeons from fouling it. To signify whether Congress is in session. Because of thermal expansion from the sun hitting the cast-iron dome. Because of the wind. Not quite. The movement of the sun heats architect Thomas U. Walter’s dome unevenly, causing the movement.

The tackle heard round the world took place not long after this photo of Joe Gibbs and Joe Theismann was taken on Nov. 18, 1985. A famous passenger accompanied the quarterback to the hospital. (James A. Parcell/The Washington Post)

Question 10 of 11 Which unlikely figure rode in the ambulance that took Washington quarterback Joe Theismann to the hospital after his horrific 1985 leg fracture? O.J. Simpson. Jack Kent Cooke. Cathy Lee Crosby. U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. Not quite. The pair were dating at the time, and Crosby had been watching from the owner’s box.

