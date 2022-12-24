My Christmas gift to you: A head-scratching D.C. trivia quiz
It’s time again for my annual Fiendishly Difficult Washington Trivia Quiz! And I’m delighted to say that this year, it’s both extra fiendish and extra trivial.
Question 1 of 11
For decades, a malodorous smell hung over Georgetown, courtesy of the Hopfenmaier rendering plant. What did the plant’s operators once add to the process to try to mask the noisome odor?
Not quite.
It didn’t work. According to one nose-witness, it just produced a smell like “rancid chocolate.”
Question 2 of 11
Crystal City in Arlington County, Va., takes its name from what?
Not quite.
In 1963, three-bedroom apartments in Crystal House 1 at 1900 S. Eads St. started at $290 a month.
Question 3 of 11
In general, what does it mean if a Metrobus line is designated by a number, such as 30, as opposed to a letter and a number, like S2?
Not quite.
Buses started replacing streetcar lines in the 1920s.
Question 4 of 11
In June 1868, two diplomats — Baron Von Kusserow, Prussian envoy to Washington, and Gen. A. Gallatin Lawrence, U.S. minister to Costa Rica — lost their jobs. Why?
Not quite.
The duel is thought to have taken place in Bladensburg, Md. It violated anti-dueling legislation passed in 1839.
Question 5 of 11
In October of 1910, The Washington Post promised it would pay Englishman Claude Grahame-White $10,000 if he could accomplish something. What was it?
Not quite.
The day before his attempt, Grahame-White crashed both his main plane and his backup plane.
Question 6 of 11
In March of 1911, The Washington Post reported that 500 cats had been delivered to an exposition center at North Capitol and M streets. What were the cats for?
Not quite.
At least one cat was carried in a model that flew for 37 minutes before crashing into an iron pillar. There was no word on whether the cat was injured.
Question 7 of 11
A group of English women who had been banned from appearing in Canada entered Washington’s American League ballpark on Oct. 8, 1922. What were they there to do?
Not quite.
Dick, Kerr Ladies F.C. — named after the English munitions company they worked at during World War I — played to a 4-4 tie against a team of male D.C. all-stars. Following the lead of England’s Football Association — which sought to “protect” the women — Canada’s league had banned the club from playing.
Question 8 of 11
In 1892, Virginia beer baron Robert Portner installed something in his Manassas home that he’d invented for his Alexandria brewery. What was it?
Not quite.
In 1880, Portner and B.E.J. Eils received a patent to cool and purify air using liquefied ammonia.
Question 9 of 11
The statue of Freedom atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol moves up to 4½ inches a day. Why?
Not quite.
The movement of the sun heats architect Thomas U. Walter’s dome unevenly, causing the movement.
Question 10 of 11
Which unlikely figure rode in the ambulance that took Washington quarterback Joe Theismann to the hospital after his horrific 1985 leg fracture?
Not quite.
The pair were dating at the time, and Crosby had been watching from the owner’s box.
Question 11 of 11
Which of these charities is a partner in The Washington Post Helping Hand?
Not quite.
To give, go to posthelpinghand.com.