Watch: Q&As with Md. governor candidates Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox explain how they would tackle the state’s biggest issues, whether they’ve ever smoked marijuana, and if they’d reach for a Flying Dog or Natty Boh

Maryland candidates for governor agree on little, aside from whether the state’s flag is a better print for socks or ties. Want to know the one policy they would focus on to address crime? How about what they will do to target learning loss and students’ mental health challenges? What to do about inflation? Whether they prefer Smith Island Cake or Berger cookies?

We asked that and more of Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox.

Find out the answers below or jump to a section:

Crime Student mental health and learning losses Marijuana legalization Inflation Abortion rights Gender identity in classrooms Lightning round

