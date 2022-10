Question 4 of 10 On average, how many pups, or baby rats, are in a mama rat’s litter?

Not quite.

A female rat gives birth to eight baby rats, or pups, at a time on average. The gestation period is 21 days. After they give birth, they can immediately get pregnant again. Rats can have sex dozens of times in a day. Rat copulation, Corrigan said, only lasts seconds and most of their attempts don’t result in pregnancy. A male rat tries to mate with as many female rats as possible.