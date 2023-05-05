This underground bike race features clowns, aliens and Mario Kart

Virginia
The cyclists assumed their positions at the starting line, looking out at the winding course before them. Some of them strapped on their helmets. Others zipped up their jackets. And a few did a final check to make sure their inflatable shark costumes were poofed to perfection.
Two levels below street level, dozens of cyclists in a progression of wacky costumes raced around an empty underground parking garage in Arlington, Va., in what has become one of the biggest celebrations for the D.C. region’s tightknit biking community.
The event, formally known as the Garage Racing National Championships, transforms one of the many underground parking decks of the Crystal City neighborhood into a full-blown cycling course.
It is part “cycle-cross” competition, part traditional bike race, part family-friendly weekend outing. Cycling teams descend underground to zoom up ramps and zig-zag around caution tape on the demanding two-level course.
“It’s really technical. There’s a lot of corners, a lot of concrete pillars. It’s actually kind of scary sometimes,” said Tori Riemersma, 28, a user experience designer back for her second time. “It keeps your brain engaged just as much as your body.”
Participants compete in a range of more serious categories, including junior, fixed-gear and relay categories.
But the most hotly anticipated event is the “anything goes” race, a parade of outlandish costumes that range from feathered chickens and red-nosed clowns to a coordinated group of eight cyclists as Mario Kart characters.
Some participants ditch their bicycles for other ways to get around the course.
Since its inception about a decade ago, the race has taken on a number of different names and styles.
First it was the Diamond Derby, a smaller cycle-cross race that included a scavenger hunt and hay bales put up around the garage as obstacles. Wednesday Night Spins and then Crystal City Garage Races became a weekly tradition each March, including a “feds vs. contractors” relay contest.
After the coronavirus pandemic paused the tradition, organizers decided to fully lean in: There was nothing else like it happening in any parking facility anywhere in the United States, organizer Bill Schieken said, so this event might as well become the national championships.
“It’s like the ‘Fight Club’ of bike racing,” said Schieken, the owner of CXHairs Media, “but the first rule of garage racing is that you have to tell everyone about garage racing.”
Rob Mandle, deputy executive director of the National Landing Business Improvement District, said the race, inspired by a similar event in Europe, serves to highlight just how easy it is to walk and bike here.
Even as the neighborhood has been transformed by a recent boom in construction, he said, “there’s more parking than is used and has been for the history of this whole event.”
For most of the cyclists who keep coming each year, though, it’s just pure fun — especially compared with more serious, competitive races.
They can chug beers as they cheer on their friends. They can bring their toddlers and tricycles.
The playful spirit extends even to the awards ceremony after each round: The top finishers win small hand pies from Acme Pie Co., a local shop in Arlington.
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman, video editng by Amber Ferguson