A capital summer

Summer is fleeting, Shakespeare wrote: Its “lease hath all too short a date.” Yet it’s a season that inspires music, art and celebration, and meditations on nature and, in Shakespeare’s case, beauty.

Before this summer passed, The Washington Post’s photography department set out to portray the rich human and natural landscapes that make up the region at this moment in time.

The pandemic has ebbed, if not fully departed. Political and cultural battles rage on. The climate is shifting in unsettling ways. And huge demographic change has taken place across the area.

People from around the world have graced Washington, Maryland and Virginia with their presence and their cultures. One recent ranking concluded Gaithersburg, Md., is now the most diverse town in the nation.

The region has a large population of people of Vietnamese descent, as well as many residents from Mexico, the Caribbean, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Central America and many other places.

There are more established touchstones, too — the old Italian parish of Holy Rosary at Third and F streets NW still draws its flock from across the region.

Go-go music remains Washington’s thundering, unstoppable anthem of funk.

Youngsters can still see a glistening catfish, fresh out of water, or do a handstand in the local swimming hole, or watch a rodeo.

And waterman Luke McFadden is still in pursuit of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab — an endeavor that has earned him more than a million fans on TikTok.

There are 16 photo explorations, and we hope you enjoy them.

Location: Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Md. and Mclean, Va. Photographer: Bonnie Jo Mount Yuying Shu photographs lotus blossoms at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens in July in D.C. She is originally from China and said the flowers represent beauty, peace, and make “me feel like being home.” Exploring nature all summer Yuying Shu was taking pictures of lotus blossoms at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens on a Saturday in July when photojournalist Bonnie Jo Mount spotted her. Yuying Shu was herself a picture. She wore a white dress with a blue floral pattern. She held a pink umbrella, which matched the pink blossoms she was photographing. She seemed to be part of the gardens. It was serene moment, one of several scenes of peace, drama and exuberance that Mount captured for her photo chronicle of summer around Washington. A sunset seen through the tall grass in a state park in Maryland; a kayaker plunging over falls on the Potomac River; a woman cocooned in an orange hammock at Washington’s Meridian Hill Park. There, during a drum circle in June, dancer Zezeh Brazil told Mount she came to “renovate my spirit, my body ... my soul, my heart, my mind.” The sun begins to set beyond tall grasses at Sandy Point State Park in June in Maryland. Zezeh Brazil, 52, dances during the Sunday drum circle at Meridian Hill Park in D.C. Brazil said she comes to the park almost every week. A kayaker on the Potomac River area known as the Spout at Great Falls. A lotus blossom at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens in D.C. The park holds an annual festival to celebrate lotus and water lilies. Water seems to sparkle as it ripples in a fountain at the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C. A cyclist pedals on Beach Drive through Rock Creek Park in June in D.C. A section of the road is closed to traffic and designated for cyclists and pedestrians. Amy Cohen relaxes and reads at Meridian Hill Park. Cohen said she likes to visit on Sunday during the drum circle. “Everyone is very relaxed, it’s very nice,” she said. Ahlam Sheikh and her husband, Abdul Sebo, walk a path while visiting the National Arboretum in D.C. with their children. “Peaceful. Calm. And it connects us as a family,” Sheikh said.

Location: Washington, D.C. Photographer: Melina Mara Young adults are introduced to a catfish just caught in the Anacostia River on the first day of the Green Zone Environmental Program run by the Conservation Corp in D.C. Youths out of the city The catfish is the most magical of creatures. A fish with “whiskers.” Eternal resident of rivers. A wonder to a young person who has never seen one up close. In June, on the first day of an environmental and conservation program in Washington, youngsters got to see one fresh from the Anacostia River. “They were very scared of it,” said Washington Post photojournalist Melina Mara, who captured the encounter. “Because they were almost immediately told that catfish have spines that you need to be careful of.” But if you touch it cautiously, the observers were told, “you’ll feel how slimy and smooth it is,” she said. Catfish have no scales, and are slick to the touch. Their glimpse came through a program that is among several summer efforts to introduce children to the sights, smells and feel of nature. And to get their feet dirty. “All of these kids are city kids,” Mara said, “and fascinated by something that lives in the wild.” “How does the natural world affect a child brought up in an urban landscape?” she wondered. “The natural world for some is quite foreign. Being exposed to different aspects of nature for city kids is an experience that they haven’t had before.” “As nature makes its impression, the understanding that you are a part of nature, too, arises,” she said. “That moment excites me to tell this story.” Nature immersion camp run by the Patuxent Riverkeeper in Upper Marlboro, Md., on June 29. People kayak during the Patuxent Riverkeeper's nature immersion camp in Upper Marlboro. A field trip from the Kingsley Family Resource Center in Falls Church, Va., is taught about different types of bees at the U.S. Botanic Garden in D.C. on June 30. Finley Cox-Wickman, 3, plays among the gardens and the forest within the Washington Youth Garden at the National Arboretum in D.C. on June 24. Ann Henderson tells her granddaughter Amber Taylor, 8, about certain herbs within the Washington Youth Garden at the National Arboretum in D.C. on June 24.

Location: Pasadena, Md. and Annapolis, Md. Photographer: Carolyn Van Houten Matt Boyle tosses a small crab back as Luke McFadden looks over his shoulder from his boat in the Chesapeake Bay near Pasadena, Md., in June. McFadden sells crabs through his Bodkin Point Seafood company. Chesapeake Bay crab traditions, new and old Corn on the cob, charred hot dogs, Old Bay seasoning and blue crabs. A timeless summer feast. A Chesapeake Bay tradition. For the watermen who harvest the crabs, a living and rugged way of life. Old-timers can't retire, newcomers are few, and the dangers of a summer storm on the bay can be real. One of the few newcomers to the trade is waterman Luke McFadden, who travels the bay in his boat, F.V. Southern Girl. At 27, he is also a youngster and a first-generation crabber. But, with the magic of the internet, he has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, purveying such advice as: "If you get bit by a crab, do not yank on it. ... The safest thing to do is to grab them by the back fin." Washington Post photojournalist Carolyn Van Houten learned how to "pick" crabs when she was a child and has checked many a crab pot on Maryland's Severn River. This summer, she spent time with the TikTok crabber and others who capture — and enjoy — crabs. "Crabs are a creature about as stubborn as the people catching them," McFadden said as he sorted them. McFadden, a first-generation crabber who has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, wipes sweat from his forehead after checking about 500 of his crab pots from his boat, Southern Girl, in the Chesapeake Bay. "I didn't do this to get famous, I just want to crab," McFadden said. "There's not a next generation of fishermen. … My main point of social media is to make people care about watermen." Lindsey Slough, McFadden's fiancée, takes a photo of him with fans. He is among the youngest watermen working on the Chesapeake Bay. People line up for crabs at McFadden's Bodkin Point Seafood. He sold out of large and extra-large crabs within two hours of opening. A waterman's commercial boat passes one of McFadden's crab pot line markers, left, in the Chesapeake Bay before a storm hits. Bob Dowd picks crabs at home that he and a neighbor caugh. He shared them with his daughter and three grandchildren, picking crabs for the kids until his hands cramped. Bob Dowd's grandchild Ian Hartman watches as he's handed a crab at home in Annapolis in June. He used his grandmother's lobster pot to cook the crabs, served with Old Bay seasoning and yellow corn.

Location: Locust Dale, Va., Nokesville, Va., Leesburg, Va., White Post, Va., and Winchester, Va. Photographer: Matt McClain Ella Dickey, 11, of Madison, Va., stands by her horse Dragons and Roses before the Bull Run Hunt’s Hunter Horse Show on June 25 in Locust Dale. Virginia is known for its horse country, especially the portion on the western edge of Northern Virginia. In Virginia, outside the Beltway bustle Ella Dickey, 11, has pink and blue ribbons in her braids. Her left hand rests gently on the head of her horse, Dragons and Roses, whose mane is a thatch of white. There’s a tree line in the distance, and hazy mountains beyond that. It’s a June Sunday in Locust Dale, Va., at the Bull Run Hunt’s Hunter Horse Show, about four miles from the Civil War battlefield of Cedar Mountain. Washington Post photojournalist Matt McClain’s photo of Ella speaks to a time and place in rural Virginia where history is always near, and summer seems timeless. “Raised along gravel roads in the rolling hills of central Indiana has always imparted a deep connection to small towns and rural life,” McClain explained. “A story examining Virginia communities outside of the Beltway and far from bustling metro D.C. area gave me the opportunity to embrace my childhood roots.” Thus, he gives us a picture of Elliot Durel, 14, doing a handstand in a stream called Passage Creek; bull riding at the Fauquier County Fair’s True Grit Rodeo; and Mary Dunlap lugging her upright bass at a bluegrass festival in Lucketts, in Loudoun County. D.C. resident Je’Coven Norwood and others picking sunflowers make their way through a field on July 16 during the opening weekend of the Summer of Sunflowers festival at Burnside Farms in Nokesville. Mary Dunlap lugs her upright bass onto a stage for sound check before the Virginia is for Bluegrass Lovers Festival on July 15 near Leesburg. Four-year-old Anthony Merriweather climbs through a giant shark at Dinosaur Land in White Post on June 18. Eugene Edwards, left, holds a wheelchair for Pedro Cortijo as he fights Brandon Harden on July 1 during a Streetbeefs event in Winchester. Streetbeefs aims to keep clashes from causing violence in the community. Marcus Grisby between rounds of a Streetbeefs fight while his son, Marcus Grisby Jr., 2, and girlfriend, Carissa Khan, watch the bout. Chance Holland rides a bull during the True Grit Rodeo at the Fauquier County Fair in Warrenton in July. Evan Pack, 17, of Madison, Va., center, and others listen to the national anthem during the True Grit Rodeo. Elliot Durel, 14, does a handstand in Passage Creek while cooling off in Fort Valley.

Location: Gaithersburg, Md. Photographer: Michael S. Williamson Mark Vigo is lifted up in celebration just after commencement ceremonies ended at Gaithersburg High School in Maryland on June 13. Gaithersburg is said to be the most diverse community in the nation. A melting pot in Maryland The photo of Yousra Tapsoba, age 3, is a study in beauty. Her dark brown eyes and light brown skin are set off by blue and yellow face paint, and her pink headscarf. Her family is from Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa that has been plagued by political and social upheaval and food insecurity. But Yousra lives in Maryland. And when Washington Post photojournalist Michael S. Williamson spotted her, she was waiting for a balloon twister making animal balloons at a festival at the Islamic center in Gaithersburg. “As a photographer, it’s always good when you see a face that just hits you,” he said. “You don’t have to study it. … I have a 6-year-old, so I know what a cute little kid can look like.” “She just started looking around,” he said. Then she looked right at him. “She caught me. It was a split second. … I knocked off a frame, and she went right back to normal. I don’t think we ever made eye contact again.” Yousra is part of the great melting pot of Gaithersburg, which is said to be the most diverse community in the United States. To wander the area, where Williamson lives, is to see a game of cricket, a joyous high school graduate whose parents came from Peru, and two women from Morocco taking pictures of a display of American flags. Children attending a Gaithersburg Fourth of July parade hope to score some candy that is tossed by participants. Ben Pope reaches for the ball during a pickleball game with teammate Andrea Glaser on July 7. The bowler for the Germantown FireHawks cricket club winds up to hurl the ball at a batsman from the Gaithersburg Cryptos team during a match at Apple Ridge Park on July 15. Three-year-old Yousra Tapsoba waits for her turn to get a balloon animal at the Eid al-Adha festival and carnival held at the Islamic Center of Maryland in Gaithersburg on July 1.

Location: Woodbridge, Va. Photographer: Demetrius Freeman Spectators celebrate a goal at a soccer tournament fundraiser at the Kid’s Choice Sports & Fun Center in Woodbridge, Va., on July 10. Three teens of Ethiopian descent put together the tournament to raise money for feminine hygiene products for women in Ethiopia. For and from Ethiopia, with love The Washington region is believed to be home to the largest concentration of Ethiopians in the United States. Their East African home country — the continent’s second most populous country — continues to be torn by internal conflict. Thousands have been killed, and life has been disrupted. In Woodbridge, Va., three teenagers of Ethiopian descent wondered how they could help. Answer: Host a summer soccer tournament! Hemaine Tilahun, Meta Kifle and Marakie Yilekal, all 16, put together the tournament in July at the Kid’s Choice Sports & Fun Center in Woodbridge. They raised $1,500 to buy feminine hygiene products for women in Ethiopia. Washington Post photojournalist Demetrius Freeman went along to watch the fun. Hemaine Tilahun, Meta Kifle and Marakie Yilekal, all 16, laugh during a car ride home after planning their next fundraising event. Azeb Admassie, 56, speaks with Hemaine, Meta and Marakie about an upcoming trip and fundraising ideas at her home in Woodbridge. Hemaine and Meta decorate the venue. “Our first event we had a dinner planned and everyone kept saying no to a venue but once we got the venue so many people showed. We will see,” Hemaine said. Hemaine passes out soccer balls to participants before the start of the soccer tournament. Player compete during the soccer tournament fundraiser. “We chose a soccer tournament because soccer is a very popular sport in Ethiopia. Hopefully we have a lot of people,” Marakie said. A long line of boys forms to participate in the soccer tournament fundraiser for feminine hygiene products for women in Ethiopia. Marakie puts up a sign at the venue before the soccer tournament. Hemaine, Meta and Marakie walk together after the soccer tournament fundraiser. “This was definitely a success. The next one will be basketball,” Marakie said.

Location: Dunn Loring, Va., Falls Church, Va., Bowie, Md. and Washington, D.C. Photographer: Minh Connors Vi Huynh carries trash while wearing an ao dai, a tradition Vietnamese dress worn on special occasions, at the Vietnamese Alliance Church in Dunn Loring, Va., on June 18. Keeping customs in a different culture Photojournalist Minh Connors was born in Hanoi. His father is American. His mother is Vietnamese, and also born in Hanoi, where, as a child, she experienced the horrors of the Vietnam War. "She doesn't talk about it too much," Connors said. "But it definitely was traumatizing for her — [hiding] from bombings of U.S. planes, and living in the countryside. ... She was a young child, 5, 6 years old." Connors has been back to Vietnam several times, and seen the transformation the country has undergone. And as a Washington Post intern this summer, he was interested in connecting with the large Vietnamese community in the Washington region. He visited a Buddhist temple, where the ashes of the deceased are temporarily stored. He watched two men play a game of Xiangqi, or Chinese chess, in a Vietnamese shopping center. "I went to a Vietnamese party and they were singing Vietnamese pop songs," he said. "They hold on to a lot of Vietnamese customs," Connors said. "But they also have assimilated to American culture." Luna Howard, left, carries her mother's ashes to be stored at the Chua Giac Hoang temple in D.C. on July 2. Men play Xiangqi, or Chinese chess, in Falls Church, Va., on July 1. Tam Bui prepares bun bo xao for fellow church-goers at the Vietnamese Alliance Church in Dunn Loring on June 18. A different family is assigned every week to prepare the Sunday communal meal. Thomas Mai and Thao Pham swing together at the Vietnamese Alliance Church.

Location: Washington, D.C. Photographer: Ricky Carioti Members of the Holy Rosary Church toast one another during a meal following the dedication ceremony of the Saint John Baptist Scalabrini Center on June 11 in D.C. An Italian church’s enduring traditions On Dec. 14, 1913, the Rev. Nicola De Carlo led a group of Italian immigrants to a house he rented at 83 H St. NW, and in the front parlor held an Italian Mass. It was the start of Holy Rosary Church. Since then, wrote Washington Post photojournalist Ricky Carioti, every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., generations of Italians have gathered in the nation’s capital to celebrate an Italian language Mass. These days, it’s in a beautiful church at 595 Third St. NW. The old Italian neighborhood there, where immigrant artisans and stone workers lived, is gone. But Chiesa del Santo Rosario still draws its faithful from across the region. Carioti, whose Italian parents met and were married there, went back this summer to capture the feel of the church’s enduring traditions. He also got a huge group of parishioners, along with Archbishop Christophe Pierre, to pose for a picture on front steps. Archbishop Christophe Pierre swings a thurible as he leads the prayer service during an Italian Mass at Holy Rosary Church on June 11. A statue of the Pieta, left, and a basket of bread at Holy Rosary Church. Usher Luca Mariggio, 16, right, and altar server Anthony Russo, 14, walk outside at the end of the Mass at Holy Rosary Church. From left, Marilisa Battistella, Luisa Romano and Giuseppe and Teresa Farruggio talk during espresso and refreshments following Mass. The entire group of parishioners pose for a photo on the front steps of Holy Rosary Church on June 11.

Location: Annandale, Va. and Springfield, Va. Photographer: Salwan Georges An artist performs with drums during Eid al-Adha, the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, in Springfield, Va., on June 27. A hopeful Eid al-Adha holiday The face of Effat Hashimi, 8, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, reflects hope. That of her grandmother, Fawzia Jalila, 48, experience. Washington Post photojournalist Salwan Georges took their picture this summer at the Mustafa Center in Annandale, Va. Jalila is wearing a green headscarf. Effat’s face is framed by her long dark hair. Virginia has one of the largest Afghan communities in the United States. More than 6,000 new Afghans have arrived in the state since 2021. Today, it is estimated that about 400,000 Muslims live in the area. In June, Georges went to take pictures at the Mustafa Center, which was overflowing with worshipers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. He found people friendly and welcoming, yet cautious. “Unfortunately, most of them left Afghanistan recently ... because of the Taliban takeover,” he said. “Some of them didn’t want to be photographed, even though they’re lovely people, because they’re worried about their relatives still there ... their loved ones back home.” Artists offer free henna art during Eid al-Adha. A boy follows his dad as they exit the Mustafa Center after Friday prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha in Annandale, Va., on June 23. People shop for new clothes and jewelry during Eid al-Adha in Springfield. Fawzia Jalila and her granddaughter Effat Hashimi at the Mustafa Center in Annandale. They both came to the country recently and settled down in the area following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Faisal Hashimi, 17, at the Mustafa Center in Annandale. Hashimi arrived to the area one year ago after he escaped with his family on an evacuation flight that left Kabul following the Taliban takeover. Daud M. Barakat works as chief of security at the the Mustafa Center. Barakat has called the area home for over 25 years. After the mosque got full, people gathered in the parking lot during Eid al-Adha prayer. Worshipers during Friday prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha. People depart following Friday prayer ahead of Eid al-Adha at the Mustafa Center on June 23.

Location: Manassas, Va., Riverdale, Md. and Annapolis, Md. Photographer: Michael Robinson Chávez Gisselle Guzman, 16, center, stands with her friends and fellow dance partners who are preparing to perform at a Latin American festival in Riverdale, Md., on May 27. Honoring Mexican culture with music The guitarrón — accent on the last syllable — is a hefty acoustic Mexican bass guitar. The Mexican vihuela is a small and elegant acoustic guitar. The mariachis are folk groups that use those instruments, and others, to carry the hallowed musical traditions of western Mexico to the local Latino community. “The mariachi for me means joy,” band leader José Martinez told Washington Post photojournalist Michael Robinson Chávez. “Through the mariachi, you awaken sensitivity and love for everything.” The musicians are in demand. “The day that I went with them they started with this baptismal reception … in Manassas,” said Robinson Chávez, who chronicled the exuberance of local Mexican culture. “Then they were going out to … Winchester. Then they were going to Charlottesville for a party. … And then they live in Maryland. So they were going from Charlottesville all the way back to Maryland. All in one day.” “They really took pride in being mariachis, and what it means and the romance involved, and serenading,” he said. “They just kind of had it down.” Vaqueros, or cowboys, ride their horses during a demonstration at Maryland TacoFest in Annapolis on May 6. José Martínez, who sings and plays accordion, after a performance at a baptismal reception in Manassas, Va., on June 24. Luis Alfredo Marroquin holds a violin after a performance in Manassas on June 24. Josue Lopez, who plays the guitarrón, after a performance in Manassas.

Location: Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Va. Photographer: Robert Miller A chauffeur opens the door of a limo for Natalie Moorer after she and her date, Timothy Barton Jr., attended the St. John's College High School prom at the Mayflower Hotel in D.C. on May 26. A sense of nostalgia in black-and-white A girl in a shimmering prom dress. A woman with a polka dot umbrella crossing the street in the rain. A husband and wife side by side on a bench in Alexandria. Portraits in black-and-white. Washington Post photojournalist Robert Miller first takes his pictures in color, then changes them to black-and-white. "I like the aesthetic," he said. And "in black-and-white there's kind of a uniformity" among the photos. "Part of it, too, it's kind of nostalgic for me because when I learned photography I learned it by doing black-and-white photography early in my career. And then I love the old-time street photography, too. I'm kind of inspired by that." Here he gives us a portrait of a woman on a bus, her profile in complete shadow, framed by the bus window and the hazy buildings in the background. A man pushing two little dogs in a carriage on a leafy street in Alexandria. And ballplayers leaving a game at the National Mall at sunset. A man does chin-ups on a bus shelter on Howard Avenue SE on June 19. Washington Post photojournalist Robert Miller learned photography while taking black-and-white photos. usband and wife Luis and Lupita Ramirez enjoy time near the waterfront in Old Town Alexandria in May. passenger rides the M2 Metro bus as it makes its way down Alabama Avenue SE, her face framed by the window and the blurred background. "In black-and-white there's kind of a uniformity," Miller said. People leave a Juneteenth program at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE on June 19 in D.C. A commuter and his dog make their way through the Metro Center subway station in D.C. on May 22. A pedestrian's polka dot umbrella mixes with the striped crosswalk on 14th and K streets NW. Members of the Oklahoma delegation of congressional staffers' softball league make their way off the field during a game on the National Mall on May 25. Pedestrians are reflected in the window of the Lincoln Theatre on U Street NW on June 24 in D.C.

Location: Glen Echo, Md. Photographer: John McDonnell Hannah Hudson leans on her dancing partner during a swing dance night held every Saturday in the Bumper Car Pavilion of Glen Echo Park in Glen Echo, Md. A park reinvented after desegregation During the 1960 Glen Echo Amusement Park sit-ins, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland bought Black demonstrators tickets to ride the carousel so they could protest segregation at the park, in Montgomery County, Md. The park has been desegregated since 1961, and is now is a haven for artists and summer visitors. Washington Post photojournalist John McDonnell went there several times this summer to chronicle how the park has been changed and reinvented. During week-long Juneteenth celebrations, he photographed Joan, now 81, and her son, filmmaker Loki Mulholland. Joan had been arrested in 1961 for protesting in Mississippi, and her son wore a T-shirt that said: “My Mom’s an Ex-Con.” A man walks by the Popcorn art gallery, which was a refreshment stand during the park's amusement park heyday in the 1940s, at Glen Echo Park on May 21. Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, left, poses next to with her son, Loki Mulholland, who wears a T-shirt with his mother’s mug shot, during the park’s weeklong Juneteenth celebrations on June 25. Photographer Redeat Wondemu washes a freshly printed photograph inside the darkroom at the Photoworks studio at Glen Echo Park on June 28. Tina Clarke rides the restored carousel that she once protested on. Clarke, who was a student at the time, joined sit-ins when the park was segregated in 1960.

Location: Silver Spring, Md. Photographer: Jahi Chikwendiu Victoria Townsend, 15, a second-degree black belt, gives instructions to Ava Oni, 7, while Amari George, 14, teaches Joshua Munoz, 8, at the Dennis Brown Shaolin Wu-Shu Training Center on July 7 in Silver Spring, Md. Everybody’s now kung fu fighting Dennis Brown was too short for basketball, too small for football and too slow for track. So he tried martial arts, and thought, “I could be good at this.” He was. Now a kung fu grandmaster, he has won awards, was the first African American to train in mainland China, and started his own martial arts tournament. One magazine called him one of the “25 most influential martial artists of the 20th century.” Now 75, with a benevolent smile and an earring in his left ear, he runs the Dennis Brown Shaolin Wu-Shu Training Center in Silver Spring. The center teaches martial arts to children, teenagers and adults. Students also learn self discipline. “Parents used to have to have to drag [their kids] in the door,” Brown told Washington Post photojournalist Jahi Chikwendiu, who spent time with him in July. “Now they have to drag them out. … It teaches them to take pride in themselves.” Victoria Townsend trains with kung fu grandmaster Dennis Brown at the training center on July 6. Dennis Brown at his kung fu training center on July 10. Students wait for their kung fu sparring sessions to begin at the training center on July 6. Mariem Cisse, left, and Konou Smith, both 12, train together on July 6 in Silver Spring. Dennis Brown is reflected in his office’s mirror window at his training center on July 5.

Location: Washington, D.C. Photographer: Marvin Joseph Go-go music blares loudly from various bands for spectators at the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall on July 15. Go-go gets you dancing You can’t not dance, when go-go gets you, and then you can’t stop. Washington’s beloved music genre is infectious, funky and relentless. It’s called go-go because it goes and goes and goes. It’s especially contagious outdoors in summer, where its sound can captivate from far off. Washington Post photojournalist Marvin Joseph spent time under go-go’s spell this summer and was carried away by purveyors like the Cruddy Crankerz and A Level Up, and the high-energy, unremitting joy around them. “Your body, it can’t help but move,” Joseph said. “Even if you can’t dance, you will be dancing. That’s how I can describe go-go. Your body just goes into rhythmic movement that you didn’t even know you could do.” “It goes on for hours,” he said. “It’s almost hypnotic.” Deric McDonald on bass for the Creative Sound band during a performance at Fort Dupont Park in D.C. on July 2. Husband-and-wife team the Cruddy Crankerz — D.C. Ty the Monster and his wife, Lady Moet Beast — singing inside their home, where they record their music and rehearse for performances. Dozens of go-go music lovers enjoy a summer afternoon at Fort Dupont Park in D.C. on June 25. Ray Ray, who plays cowbells for the band A Level Up, lets out a loud roar while performing at Fort Dupont Park. Greg Green, a member of the Sounds of Elegance, teaches his son Giovanni, 12, how to play the cow bell. The Cruddy Crankerz onstage at Fort Dupont Park on July 2. The husband-and-wife duo has been performing and making music together since 2007. Sweetshay on vocals with the Da One Band on June 25 at Fort Dupont Park. Da One Band says a prayer before a performance on June 25.

Location: Silver Spring, Md. and Baltimore, Md. Photographer: Sarah L. Voisin D'Kiya Bynum, 24, dances in the Carnival parade with the Jackie & Associates band at the the Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival Festival on July 8. Creating costumes for Carnival When Jackie Cumberbatch came to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago 47 years ago, he had $52 in his pockets. But he had something more valuable than currency: years of experience with the Caribbean tradition of "Mas" making — the creation of costumes for Carnival. Cumberbatch, 77, who lives in Silver Spring, has been making the fantastical Carnival costumes since he was a teenager. He is now a revered Mas man in the local Caribbean community. "I've been doing this since I was the age of 14," he said. "As a matter of fact, I'm one of the oldest creators in the costume business, between Trinidad and the United States." The term "Mas" comes from the word "masquerade," and the pre-Lent festival of Trinidad and Tobago goes back centuries to the time of sugar plantations and the enslavement of Africans. Carnival is "part of our culture," he said. "It's a tradition." Washington Post photojournalist Sarah L. Voisin spent time with the venerable Mas man and his family in July. Jackie Cumberbatch, 76, stands next to band members, from left, D'Kiya Bynum, Monique Small, and his daughter, Janelle. Cumberbatch is a highly regarded "Mas" man in the Caribbean community. His wife, daughter and others in the community spend many hours creating the costumes. Cumberbatch cuts gems for the costumes. Cumberbatch's daughter, Janelle, glues trim onto a large white costume. Joy Mears, of Crofton, Md., leans against a police car in the shade after the parade. She has been in Cumberbatch's band for four years.

Location: Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Md. Photographer: Joshua Lott A behind-the-scenes moment with drag king performer King Molasses during a portrait session with photographer Farrah Skeiky at the Riggs hotel on June 12 in D.C. The art of drag king performances “Drag is one of the few spaces that I receive the affirmation for the hard work and the intention that I put into something.” King Molasses was explaining the love of the drag king art form to Washington Post photojournalist Joshua Lott, who was taking pictures of the unique nightlife phenomenon. Drag kings are women, for the most part, who dress up and perform as men, as opposed to drag queens — men who dress and perform as women. Molasses, who is nonbinary, is the child of Nigerian immigrants. “I grew up very sheltered, very cultured,” Molasses said. “Respectability politics was ingrained in me. ... You’re here to be respectable. Live a respectable life.” “The excitement that I felt around feeling drawn to perform to drag was a very terrifying thought,” Molasses told Lott. “I just kind of pushed it back, and it just never would stay back.” The world of drag kings felt fascinating, comfortable and purposeful. Plus: “I recognized that I would be very, very good at it.” Molasses performs several times a week, and earlier this season posed for Lott in a glued-on bushy black beard, cowboy boots and golden turban. “It’s obviously not Hollywood, or New York or Broadway,” Lott said. “But they’re pretty special performers.” Drag king Ken Vegas shows off copies for Kingdom magazines at home on June 15. Ken Vegas poses with a muscle silicone male chest at home on June 15. King Molasses dances at Sweet Spot Pride at the Baltimore Soundstage on June 15. King Molasses shapes a beard to trim it evenly on June 14 in D.C. King Molasses has been a drag king since 2018 and has preformed across the country. King Molasses holds a bottle of adhesive used to glue on a beard. King Molasses poses for a portrait on June 14 in D.C. Drag kings pose backstage at Union Stage on June 17 in D.C. Drag king Andi performs at Union Stage on June 17.