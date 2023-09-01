A capital summer
A visual journal of the region’s people and places
Summer is fleeting, Shakespeare wrote: Its “lease hath all too short a date.” Yet it’s a season that inspires music, art and celebration, and meditations on nature and, in Shakespeare’s case, beauty.
Before this summer passed, The Washington Post’s photography department set out to portray the rich human and natural landscapes that make up the region at this moment in time.
The pandemic has ebbed, if not fully departed. Political and cultural battles rage on. The climate is shifting in unsettling ways. And huge demographic change has taken place across the area.
People from around the world have graced Washington, Maryland and Virginia with their presence and their cultures. One recent ranking concluded Gaithersburg, Md., is now the most diverse town in the nation.
The region has a large population of people of Vietnamese descent, as well as many residents from Mexico, the Caribbean, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Central America and many other places.
There are more established touchstones, too — the old Italian parish of Holy Rosary at Third and F streets NW still draws its flock from across the region.
Go-go music remains Washington’s thundering, unstoppable anthem of funk.
Youngsters can still see a glistening catfish, fresh out of water, or do a handstand in the local swimming hole, or watch a rodeo.
And waterman Luke McFadden is still in pursuit of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab — an endeavor that has earned him more than a million fans on TikTok.
There are 16 photo explorations, and we hope you enjoy them.
Location: Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Md. and Mclean, Va.
Photographer: Bonnie Jo Mount
Exploring nature all summer
Yuying Shu was taking pictures of lotus blossoms at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens on a Saturday in July when photojournalist Bonnie Jo Mount spotted her.
Yuying Shu was herself a picture. She wore a white dress with a blue floral pattern. She held a pink umbrella, which matched the pink blossoms she was photographing. She seemed to be part of the gardens.
It was serene moment, one of several scenes of peace, drama and exuberance that Mount captured for her photo chronicle of summer around Washington.
A sunset seen through the tall grass in a state park in Maryland; a kayaker plunging over falls on the Potomac River; a woman cocooned in an orange hammock at Washington’s Meridian Hill Park.
There, during a drum circle in June, dancer Zezeh Brazil told Mount she came to “renovate my spirit, my body ... my soul, my heart, my mind.”
Location: Washington, D.C.
Photographer: Melina Mara
Youths out of the city
The catfish is the most magical of creatures. A fish with “whiskers.” Eternal resident of rivers. A wonder to a young person who has never seen one up close.
In June, on the first day of an environmental and conservation program in Washington, youngsters got to see one fresh from the Anacostia River.
“They were very scared of it,” said Washington Post photojournalist Melina Mara, who captured the encounter. “Because they were almost immediately told that catfish have spines that you need to be careful of.”
But if you touch it cautiously, the observers were told, “you’ll feel how slimy and smooth it is,” she said. Catfish have no scales, and are slick to the touch.
Their glimpse came through a program that is among several summer efforts to introduce children to the sights, smells and feel of nature. And to get their feet dirty.
“All of these kids are city kids,” Mara said, “and fascinated by something that lives in the wild.”
“How does the natural world affect a child brought up in an urban landscape?” she wondered. “The natural world for some is quite foreign. Being exposed to different aspects of nature for city kids is an experience that they haven’t had before.”
“As nature makes its impression, the understanding that you are a part of nature, too, arises,” she said. “That moment excites me to tell this story.”
Location: Pasadena, Md. and Annapolis, Md.
Photographer: Carolyn Van Houten
Chesapeake Bay crab traditions, new and old
Corn on the cob, charred hot dogs, Old Bay seasoning and blue crabs.
A timeless summer feast. A Chesapeake Bay tradition. For the watermen who harvest the crabs, a living and rugged way of life. Old-timers can’t retire, newcomers are few, and the dangers of a summer storm on the bay can be real.
One of the few newcomers to the trade is waterman Luke McFadden, who travels the bay in his boat, F.V. Southern Girl. At 27, he is also a youngster and a first-generation crabber.
But, with the magic of the internet, he has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, purveying such advice as: “If you get bit by a crab, do not yank on it. ... The safest thing to do is to grab them by the back fin.”
Washington Post photojournalist Carolyn Van Houten learned how to “pick” crabs when she was a child and has checked many a crab pot on Maryland’s Severn River. This summer, she spent time with the TikTok crabber and others who capture — and enjoy — crabs.
Location: Locust Dale, Va., Nokesville, Va., Leesburg, Va., White Post, Va., and Winchester, Va.
Photographer: Matt McClain
In Virginia, outside the Beltway bustle
Ella Dickey, 11, has pink and blue ribbons in her braids. Her left hand rests gently on the head of her horse, Dragons and Roses, whose mane is a thatch of white. There’s a tree line in the distance, and hazy mountains beyond that.
It’s a June Sunday in Locust Dale, Va., at the Bull Run Hunt’s Hunter Horse Show, about four miles from the Civil War battlefield of Cedar Mountain. Washington Post photojournalist Matt McClain’s photo of Ella speaks to a time and place in rural Virginia where history is always near, and summer seems timeless.
“Raised along gravel roads in the rolling hills of central Indiana has always imparted a deep connection to small towns and rural life,” McClain explained. “A story examining Virginia communities outside of the Beltway and far from bustling metro D.C. area gave me the opportunity to embrace my childhood roots.”
Thus, he gives us a picture of Elliot Durel, 14, doing a handstand in a stream called Passage Creek; bull riding at the Fauquier County Fair’s True Grit Rodeo; and Mary Dunlap lugging her upright bass at a bluegrass festival in Lucketts, in Loudoun County.
Location: Gaithersburg, Md.
Photographer: Michael S. Williamson
A melting pot in Maryland
The photo of Yousra Tapsoba, age 3, is a study in beauty. Her dark brown eyes and light brown skin are set off by blue and yellow face paint, and her pink headscarf.
Her family is from Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa that has been plagued by political and social upheaval and food insecurity.
But Yousra lives in Maryland. And when Washington Post photojournalist Michael S. Williamson spotted her, she was waiting for a balloon twister making animal balloons at a festival at the Islamic center in Gaithersburg.
“As a photographer, it’s always good when you see a face that just hits you,” he said. “You don’t have to study it. … I have a 6-year-old, so I know what a cute little kid can look like.”
“She just started looking around,” he said. Then she looked right at him.
“She caught me. It was a split second. … I knocked off a frame, and she went right back to normal. I don’t think we ever made eye contact again.”
Yousra is part of the great melting pot of Gaithersburg, which is said to be the most diverse community in the United States.
To wander the area, where Williamson lives, is to see a game of cricket, a joyous high school graduate whose parents came from Peru, and two women from Morocco taking pictures of a display of American flags.
Location: Woodbridge, Va.
Photographer: Demetrius Freeman
For and from Ethiopia, with love
The Washington region is believed to be home to the largest concentration of Ethiopians in the United States.
Their East African home country — the continent’s second most populous country — continues to be torn by internal conflict. Thousands have been killed, and life has been disrupted.
In Woodbridge, Va., three teenagers of Ethiopian descent wondered how they could help.
Answer: Host a summer soccer tournament!
Hemaine Tilahun, Meta Kifle and Marakie Yilekal, all 16, put together the tournament in July at the Kid’s Choice Sports & Fun Center in Woodbridge. They raised $1,500 to buy feminine hygiene products for women in Ethiopia.
Washington Post photojournalist Demetrius Freeman went along to watch the fun.
Location: Dunn Loring, Va., Falls Church, Va., Bowie, Md. and Washington, D.C.
Photographer: Minh Connors
Keeping customs in a different culture
Photojournalist Minh Connors was born in Hanoi. His father is American. His mother is Vietnamese, and also born in Hanoi, where, as a child, she experienced the horrors of the Vietnam War.
“She doesn’t talk about it too much,” Connors said. “But it definitely was traumatizing for her — [hiding] from bombings of U.S. planes, and living in the countryside. ... She was a young child, 5, 6 years old.”
Connors has been back to Vietnam several times, and seen the transformation the country has undergone. And as a Washington Post intern this summer, he was interested in connecting with the large Vietnamese community in the Washington region.
He visited a Buddhist temple, where the ashes of the deceased are temporarily stored.
He watched two men play a game of Xiangqi, or Chinese chess, in a Vietnamese shopping center.
“I went to a Vietnamese party and they were singing Vietnamese pop songs,” he said.
“They hold on to a lot of Vietnamese customs,” Connors said. “But they also have assimilated to American culture.”
Location: Washington, D.C.
Photographer: Ricky Carioti
An Italian church’s enduring traditions
On Dec. 14, 1913, the Rev. Nicola De Carlo led a group of Italian immigrants to a house he rented at 83 H St. NW, and in the front parlor held an Italian Mass. It was the start of Holy Rosary Church.
Since then, wrote Washington Post photojournalist Ricky Carioti, every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., generations of Italians have gathered in the nation’s capital to celebrate an Italian language Mass. These days, it’s in a beautiful church at 595 Third St. NW.
The old Italian neighborhood there, where immigrant artisans and stone workers lived, is gone. But Chiesa del Santo Rosario still draws its faithful from across the region.
Carioti, whose Italian parents met and were married there, went back this summer to capture the feel of the church’s enduring traditions. He also got a huge group of parishioners, along with Archbishop Christophe Pierre, to pose for a picture on front steps.
Location: Annandale, Va. and Springfield, Va.
Photographer: Salwan Georges
A hopeful Eid al-Adha holiday
The face of Effat Hashimi, 8, who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, reflects hope.
That of her grandmother, Fawzia Jalila, 48, experience.
Washington Post photojournalist Salwan Georges took their picture this summer at the Mustafa Center in Annandale, Va. Jalila is wearing a green headscarf. Effat’s face is framed by her long dark hair.
Virginia has one of the largest Afghan communities in the United States. More than 6,000 new Afghans have arrived in the state since 2021.
Today, it is estimated that about 400,000 Muslims live in the area.
In June, Georges went to take pictures at the Mustafa Center, which was overflowing with worshipers for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
He found people friendly and welcoming, yet cautious.
“Unfortunately, most of them left Afghanistan recently ... because of the Taliban takeover,” he said. “Some of them didn’t want to be photographed, even though they’re lovely people, because they’re worried about their relatives still there ... their loved ones back home.”
Location: Manassas, Va., Riverdale, Md. and Annapolis, Md.
Photographer: Michael Robinson Chávez
Honoring Mexican culture with music
The guitarrón — accent on the last syllable — is a hefty acoustic Mexican bass guitar.
The Mexican vihuela is a small and elegant acoustic guitar.
The mariachis are folk groups that use those instruments, and others, to carry the hallowed musical traditions of western Mexico to the local Latino community.
“The mariachi for me means joy,” band leader José Martinez told Washington Post photojournalist Michael Robinson Chávez. “Through the mariachi, you awaken sensitivity and love for everything.”
The musicians are in demand.
“The day that I went with them they started with this baptismal reception … in Manassas,” said Robinson Chávez, who chronicled the exuberance of local Mexican culture.
“Then they were going out to … Winchester. Then they were going to Charlottesville for a party. … And then they live in Maryland. So they were going from Charlottesville all the way back to Maryland. All in one day.”
“They really took pride in being mariachis, and what it means and the romance involved, and serenading,” he said. “They just kind of had it down.”
Location: Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Va.
Photographer: Robert Miller
A sense of nostalgia in black-and-white
A girl in a shimmering prom dress.
A woman with a polka dot umbrella crossing the street in the rain.
A husband and wife side by side on a bench in Alexandria.
Portraits in black-and-white.
Washington Post photojournalist Robert Miller first takes his pictures in color, then changes them to black-and-white. “I like the aesthetic,” he said. And “in black-and-white there’s kind of a uniformity” among the photos.
“Part of it, too, it’s kind of nostalgic for me because when I learned photography I learned it by doing black-and-white photography early in my career. And then I love the old-time street photography, too. I’m kind of inspired by that.”
Here he gives us a portrait of a woman on a bus, her profile in complete shadow, framed by the bus window and the hazy buildings in the background.
A man pushing two little dogs in a carriage on a leafy street in Alexandria.
And ballplayers leaving a game at the National Mall at sunset.
Location: Glen Echo, Md.
Photographer: John McDonnell
A park reinvented after desegregation
During the 1960 Glen Echo Amusement Park sit-ins, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland bought Black demonstrators tickets to ride the carousel so they could protest segregation at the park, in Montgomery County, Md.
The park has been desegregated since 1961, and is now is a haven for artists and summer visitors. Washington Post photojournalist John McDonnell went there several times this summer to chronicle how the park has been changed and reinvented.
During week-long Juneteenth celebrations, he photographed Joan, now 81, and her son, filmmaker Loki Mulholland. Joan had been arrested in 1961 for protesting in Mississippi, and her son wore a T-shirt that said: “My Mom’s an Ex-Con.”
Location: Silver Spring, Md.
Photographer: Jahi Chikwendiu
Everybody’s now kung fu fighting
Dennis Brown was too short for basketball, too small for football and too slow for track.
So he tried martial arts, and thought, “I could be good at this.”
He was. Now a kung fu grandmaster, he has won awards, was the first African American to train in mainland China, and started his own martial arts tournament. One magazine called him one of the “25 most influential martial artists of the 20th century.”
Now 75, with a benevolent smile and an earring in his left ear, he runs the Dennis Brown Shaolin Wu-Shu Training Center in Silver Spring. The center teaches martial arts to children, teenagers and adults. Students also learn self discipline.
“Parents used to have to have to drag [their kids] in the door,” Brown told Washington Post photojournalist Jahi Chikwendiu, who spent time with him in July. “Now they have to drag them out. … It teaches them to take pride in themselves.”
Location: Washington, D.C.
Photographer: Marvin Joseph
Go-go gets you dancing
You can’t not dance, when go-go gets you, and then you can’t stop.
Washington’s beloved music genre is infectious, funky and relentless. It’s called go-go because it goes and goes and goes.
It’s especially contagious outdoors in summer, where its sound can captivate from far off.
Washington Post photojournalist Marvin Joseph spent time under go-go’s spell this summer and was carried away by purveyors like the Cruddy Crankerz and A Level Up, and the high-energy, unremitting joy around them.
“Your body, it can’t help but move,” Joseph said. “Even if you can’t dance, you will be dancing. That’s how I can describe go-go. Your body just goes into rhythmic movement that you didn’t even know you could do.”
“It goes on for hours,” he said. “It’s almost hypnotic.”
Location: Silver Spring, Md. and Baltimore, Md.
Photographer: Sarah L. Voisin
Creating costumes for Carnival
When Jackie Cumberbatch came to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago 47 years ago, he had $52 in his pockets. But he had something more valuable than currency: years of experience with the Caribbean tradition of “Mas” making — the creation of costumes for Carnival.
Cumberbatch, 77, who lives in Silver Spring, has been making the fantastical Carnival costumes since he was a teenager. He is now a revered Mas man in the local Caribbean community.
“I’ve been doing this since I was the age of 14,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’m one of the oldest creators in the costume business, between Trinidad and the United States.”
The term “Mas” comes from the word “masquerade,” and the pre-Lent festival of Trinidad and Tobago goes back centuries to the time of sugar plantations and the enslavement of Africans.
Carnival is “part of our culture,” he said. “It’s a tradition.”
Washington Post photojournalist Sarah L. Voisin spent time with the venerable Mas man and his family in July.
Location: Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Md.
Photographer: Joshua Lott
The art of drag king performances
“Drag is one of the few spaces that I receive the affirmation for the hard work and the intention that I put into something.”
King Molasses was explaining the love of the drag king art form to Washington Post photojournalist Joshua Lott, who was taking pictures of the unique nightlife phenomenon.
Drag kings are women, for the most part, who dress up and perform as men, as opposed to drag queens — men who dress and perform as women.
Molasses, who is nonbinary, is the child of Nigerian immigrants. “I grew up very sheltered, very cultured,” Molasses said. “Respectability politics was ingrained in me. ... You’re here to be respectable. Live a respectable life.”
“The excitement that I felt around feeling drawn to perform to drag was a very terrifying thought,” Molasses told Lott. “I just kind of pushed it back, and it just never would stay back.”
The world of drag kings felt fascinating, comfortable and purposeful. Plus: “I recognized that I would be very, very good at it.”
Molasses performs several times a week, and earlier this season posed for Lott in a glued-on bushy black beard, cowboy boots and golden turban.
“It’s obviously not Hollywood, or New York or Broadway,” Lott said. “But they’re pretty special performers.”