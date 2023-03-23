Voices from the Post-KFF survey of transgender Americans

Methodology

The Washington Post-KFF Survey Project is a partnership combining survey research and reporting to better inform the public. The Trans Survey is the 36th in the series. It was conducted in English and Spanish from Nov. 10-Dec. 1, 2022, among 515 U.S. adults who identify as trans and 823 cisgender U.S. adults. Sampling, data collection, weighting and tabulation were managed by SSRS. Trans adults were reached via three survey panels recruited using random sampling methods: The Gallup Panel, NORC’s AmeriSpeak Panel and the SSRS Opinion Panel. Random sampling methods help ensure results are representative of the trans population overall. The samples of trans adults were combined and weighted to match the demographics of the national U.S. adult trans population. Additional trans respondents were recontacted from previous randomized telephone interviews. Cisgender adults were recruited through the SSRS Opinion Panel. Results among the sample of trans adults have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus seven percentage points and the margin of sampling error is plus or minus four percentage points among the sample of cisgender adults. In collaboration with The Post, KFF researchers worked to design the survey sample and questionnaire, analyze and report findings. The project team from KFF included Mollyann Brodie, Ashley Kirzinger, Audrey Kearney, Alex Montero and Grace Sparks.