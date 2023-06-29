From fashion week to protests, 10-year-old photographer does it all

D.C., Md. & Va.
Myles Minishotta calls himself the “world’s youngest professional photographer.” The 10-year-old from the Washington area has photographed D.C. racial justice protests, New York Fashion Week, squirrels, flowers and interesting architecture around the region.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
His hands are always grasped around his bright yellow Canon as he looks for his next subject.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
Myles — whose legal last name is Campbell — has more than 6,000 Instagram followers, has spoken on youth panels and last year received an annual arts award from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) for youth creativity. His photos reflect how he sees the world.
At D.C. demonstrations, Myles looked up at the people protesting police brutality and advocating for statehood. He was moved by the people who used their voices to speak up against violence.
During the summer of 2020 at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Myles saw all the protesters around him and knew he needed to take a picture. At only 7, he was moved by the diversity of people who came out to support Black lives and demand justice for George Floyd.
“I was there with the protest and I decided to shoot it,” Myles said of this photo of a protest in June 2020. “What it means to me is that we aren’t going to do any more suffering. We just want to be treated equally.”
Myles also loves animals and nature: “I took this picture of this squirrel because it was posing for me and that’s rare, so I took the chance and shot a picture of it.”
Myles knew he wanted to be a photographer since he was a toddler.
“When I was 3, I was a model and my mom was a photographer, so basically it’s like she passed it down,” Myles said. “Every time I modeled, I wanted to take the camera from her.”
Soon, Myles wanted his own camera. But his mom would only let him borrow hers.
He decided he’d buy one himself and began offering $20 photo shoots to anyone who wanted one.
“I had to grind,” he said.
Now, Myles offers $125 photo shoots for events such as graduations, proms and engagements. Shooting New York Fashion Week and DC Fashion Week along with the grown-up photographers has become part of his routine.
And he is well known in the D.C. region. His mom, Shay Moore, said people recognize him when they’re out and about.
“We would be walking down the street, and people would be greeting him and they’re like ‘Oh, that’s Myles’ or ‘Hey, Myles,’ and they don’t greet me,” Moore said. “People recognize him all the time.”
Myles hopes his age inspires other people to pursue their passions.
“I am doing this this young, and so other people can, too,” he said. “No matter how old you are, you can live your dreams to the fullest, as long as you’re having fun, too.”
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Mark Miller and Troy Witcher; text by Ellie Silverman